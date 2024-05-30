The One Show star Alex Jones’ first job in pre-TV days was dressed as a dolphin promoting tuna

The One Show star Alex Jones had her first, pre-TV job exposed recently.

The TV star was talking to Dragons Den star Deborah Meaden when her pre-TV career was discussed…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Jones (@alexjonesthomson)

Pre-TV careers discussed

Earlier this month saw Alex interview Deborah on The One Show.

During her conversation with Deborah, the Welsh star was quizzed on what jobs she used to do before she landed her TV gig.

Deborah herself admitted that she used to work with horses when she was a kid.

“My first job was leading pony rides up and down by the seafront. I got paid nothing. I got paid in pennies I think,” she said.

“But I got to ride the ponies back!”

Alex revealed what she used to do before she went into TV (Credit: BBC)

What did Alex Jones do before her The One Show days?

Deborah then turned to Alex and asked her what she used to do for money before TV.

Alex replied saying that she used to work in a department store – however, Deborah wasn’t having that as an answer.

“Be honest! You dressed up – I’ve heard this before,” she said.

Relenting, Alex replied: “Yes. I was dressed as a dolphin, promoting dolphin-friendly tuna.”

Deborah was delighted that she had “outed” Alex, to which the 47-year-old replied sarcastically: “Thank you Deborah!”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Jones (@alexjonesthomson)

The One Show star Alex Jones suffers wardrobe malfunction

Earlier this month, Alex suffered an embarrassing moment when meeting Queen Camilla at a Buckingham Palace garden party.

Alex spoke of the incident on Instagram. She uploaded several snaps of herself and husband Charlie Thomson at the event.

“Such an honour to be invited to Buckingham Palace yesterday afternoon for a garden party,” she captioned the post.

“I was so nervous about meeting Her Majesty the Queen and @romankemp will confirm how I had to admit to the Queen that my bag was attached to my dress and I hadn’t had time to untangle it before meeting her,” she then continued.

“It still feels so surreal and special to attend events like this.”

Read more: The One Show star Alex Jones was forced to sleep on a bench with her husband during disastrous holiday

The One Show airs on weeknights from 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story.