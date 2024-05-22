Julia Bradbury’s apology to This Morning star Ben Shephard following his appearance at Chelsea Flower Show

Julia Bradbury has issued an apology to This Morning host Ben Shephard after the prestigious Chelsea Flower Show.

In an Instagram post, Ben shared an image of his wife Annie Shephard at the flower show.

In the caption, he wrote: Mrs S in her element! Just spent the day @rhschelsea it was so amazing to see the amazing gardens supported by @project.giving.back loads of friends but especially @anniesheparddesign so inspired – only problem is I think she’s now planning a garden makeover.”

Julia Bradbury at Chelsea Flower Show

Fans and fellow celebrities flooded the comments, including presenter Julia Bradbury.

The former Countryfile presenter took the opportunity to issue an apology to the This Morning star.

“Sorry I missed you guys.. was busy trying to see everything before the [King] arrived!” She wrote.

The Chelsea Flower Show is running from Tuesday May 21 to Saturday May 25. The Royal Family is in attendance every year, and this year was no different.

The King and Queen took a visit to the site on opening day – Tuesday.

Meanwhile, fans commented on Ben’s post to share their own plans to attend the yearly event.

“Beautiful! I’m there Thursday for my first, last and best experience,” one fan gushed.

A second fan commented: “Supposed to go Saturday & stay in London Friday night! Thought I’d be able to leave my newborn for a night when I was pregnant! That’s a big no!!”

Julia Bradbury apologised to Ben Shephard (Credit: Cover Images)

Ben Shephard on Tipping Point

In a recent interview, the This Morning host addressed his future on the popular game show Tipping Point.

Despite speculation that he would be leaving to focus on This Morning, Ben was quick to shoot those rumours down.

He confirmed to Bella magazine: “I have no intention of slowing down. I am just enjoying the new job at the moment. We do have to record a lot.

“When we record Tipping Point we have to make four [shows] a day. Hopefully, I will balance it with This Morning.”

Continuing, Ben added: “I just love making the show and I get to give away somebody else’s money, which is fabulous. It never gets boring.”

