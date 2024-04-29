Michelle Elman, who has regularly appeared on ITV show This Morning, revealed this week that she has split from her partner after discovering he had cheated.

The body confidence coach said her engagement ended after just 24 hours. She unfortunately discovered he had been cheating after he proposed.

In a video shared to her Instagram page on Monday, Michelle explained her absence from the social media platform. In the caption, Michelle said: “I’m really putting my heart on my sleeve here and this is the most vulnerable I have ever got on here.”

She later updated fans after receiving an outpouring of love. Michelle also discussed people making jokes about the situation.

Michelle Elman splits from partner

She said: “I don’t know how to make this video so I’m just going to get into it. The last you heard from me I was engaged and I’m not anymore.

“The day I posted that engagement photo was also the day I found out he had been cheating on me and one of the women he was cheating on me with actually followed me and that’s how I found out.”

Michelle – who has also appeared on Loose Women – continued: “She’s a lovely woman, and she didn’t know, and you’ve got to love his taste in women. You’ve got to laugh. We’re laughing and crying a lot over here.”

Michelle regularly appears on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

ITV This Morning star Michelle on cheating partner

Michelle, who has offered her life advice to viewers on ITV’s This Morning, went on: “The main thing people say with cheating is ‘did you know’ and obviously not because I said yes to marrying him. If someone wants to actively deceive you, they will.

“When it comes to life coaches there’s this illusion that we’re perfect, that we’re all knowing or we have our lives together, that’s not true.”

Becoming tearful, Michelle added: “My own life coach says we never let a good crisis go to waste, and this is a crisis. I think I am a good life coach because I [bleep] more than you.

Michelle called off her engagement (Credit: Cover Images)

“I’ll rephrase that I didn’t [bleep] up, he did. He [bleep] up a really good thing. And it was a good thing.”

Meanwhile, Michelle concluded her emotional video asking people not to “go searching for him”. She said her friends have called him bad names, which is “not making me feel better”.

Micelle Elman update

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Michelle reflected on a previous post she had shared about jealously in relationships. In the clip from early March, Michelle said she had “never understood jealously”. She said: “I always find it a compliment because if someone is hitting on someone I’m with I’m like, cute – you can try, won’t happen.

Michelle updated her followers on Monday (Credit: Instagram Stories)

“And you know what, even if it does happen? Good riddance. Thanks for taking him off my hands.”

Resharing the video, Michelle wrote over the top: “And yes I know a lot of my posts are deeply ironic now. The hazard of posting online but at least you can’t say I don’t practice what I preach. Good riddance exactly.”

In another post, she shared the jokes some of her friends have made. She said “nearly every friend” joked that the split could provide content for a new book.

