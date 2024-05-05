Tom Daley on eating habits he developed amid pressure of sport: ‘I’d make myself throw up’

Olympic diver Tom Daley – whose episode of The Great Celebrity Bake Off repeats today (Sunday, May 5) – once opened up about his eating habits he developed.

The 29-year-old made the confession during an interview back in 2021.

Tom opened up about his body image issues (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Tom Daley on eating habits

Speaking to The Guardian back in 2021, Tom revealed that he used to make himself throw up while training in 2012.

Tom was answering questions from fans during the interview. One of which asked: “What are your views on the sexualisation of athletes in sport, having been pushed as a poster boy and not wearing very much?”

Tom replied, saying: “You have these body issues as an athlete. Lots of people would look at athletes and be like: ‘What are you talking about? You’re an athlete, you’re in shape, you have nothing to worry about.’ But especially as a diver, you’re up on the diving board and you’re so naked, so visible, so it’s quite hard to be content with your body, because you always want to be better.”

Tom candidly opened up (Credit: ITV)

Tom Daley opens up

Another question asked Tom about how he developed an eating disorder – something he wrote about in his autobiography.

“I used to make myself throw up, in 2012. I weigh myself every day. I’ve had a very strange relationship with food and my body image. I guess it is a mild form of that. Men always seem to not have eating disorders, and it’s hard to talk about it,” he said.

“But I would consider myself to be someone that has very much struggled with body image, and eating, and feeling guilty and shameful of the things that I eat,” he then added.

Later in the interview, Tom said that he didn’t think his body image issues stemmed from the media. He explained that they came from “within the sport”, where it was “hammered” into him that he was “overweight” and needed to lose weight to “perform”.

Tom and husband Dustin welcome baby

Last year saw Tom and his husband, Dustin Lance Black, welcome a second baby.

In 2018, they welcomed their first son. Last year, they welcomed another son called Phoenix.

Dustin and Tom shared an adorable picture of son Robbie meeting his sister on Instagram.

“PHOENIX ROSE BLACK-DALEY,” they captioned the post. “Our family has grown in the last week, we welcomed Phoenix to the world on 28/03/23 and he’s just perfect. Robbie is loving being a BIG BRO!”

The Great Celebrity Bake Off airs today (Sunday, May 5) at 7pm on Channel 4.

