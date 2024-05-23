King Charles and other members of the royal family will “postpone engagements” in the run up to the general election, latest news from the palace has revealed.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stood in the pouring rain outside 10 Downing Street yesterday (Wednesday May 22) evening to announce the UK will go to the polls on Thursday July 4.

The Tory leader said he’d requested the monarch dissolve Parliament during a meeting earlier that afternoon.

They are said to have spent around 15 minutes together in the King’s private audience room. This meeting happened in place of their usual weekly catch up, which tends to occur on Wednesday evenings.

And within hours of the election date being revealed, Buckingham Palace issued an apology for changes to royal family’s upcoming commitments.

King Charles news: Monarch sorry as engagements ‘postponed’

The Palace said engagements “which may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign” will be postponed.

Furthermore, “sincere apologies” were offered to those affected by the switch.

The royal family will postpone engagements that may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “Following the Prime Minister’s statement this afternoon calling a General Election, the royal family will, in accordance with normal procedure, postpone engagements that may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign.”

What royal engagements will be postponed due to the general election?

A full list of the events that may be impacted has not been released.

However, reports suggest appearances from King Charles and Queen Camilla at the D-Day 80th anniversary in Portsmouth and Normandy in early June will proceed as scheduled.

However, it is speculated that Trooping the Colour on June 15 and Royal Ascot, which runs between June 18 and June 22, are likely to fall under the events mentioned in the Palace statement.

Additionally, a Japanese State visit to the UK could be hit. The Emperor and Empress of Japan were expected to be hosted at Buckingham Palace in late June 2024. A previously planned trip in spring 2020 was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Monarch back to business

Earlier this week, Charles delighted royal fans after he attended the opening day of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

He’s since hosted a reception for the Prince’s Trust at Buckingham Palace, having recently returned to public-facing royal duties following his cancer diagnosis.

His son Prince William also hosted a garden party at the Palace this week, with several of his cousins on hand for the event.

Princess Kate is not undertaking public engagements during her treatment for cancer.

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment, as well as for further details concerning which royal engagements may be affected.

