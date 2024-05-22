‘Devastated’ Prince Harry ‘rejected invite from King Charles’ after monarch extended olive branch to estranged son

The latest Prince Harry news has seen reports the Duke of Sussex ‘turned down’ an invitation from King Charles to stay at a royal residence during his trip to the UK earlier this month.

According to the Telegraph, the monarch’s second son is said to have rejected the offer as security provision was not included.

The paper claims that Harry ‘remains devastated about the withdrawal of his right to automatic police protection’. Furthermore, the reports claimed this ‘has become one of the biggest barriers to reconciliation with his father’.

Prince Harry is said to have turned down an offer from his father (Credit: Splash News)

Back in Blighty

Harry was back in the UK a couple of weeks ago to mark the 10th anniversary of the founding of the Invictus Games.

The 39-year-old royal is believed to have spent three nights in London.

However, the Telegraph suggests there’s a reason Harry did not have an audience with his dad while he was in the country.

Prince Harry and his dad King Charles haven’t been seen together in public for years (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Harry news: Duke ‘turns down’ King Charles’ offer

The outlet also indicates Harry “made several personal requests for a meeting”.

Prince Harry made several personal requests for a meeting.

But a statement from Harry once he’d arrived said a family reunion was not possible. He said this was due to the King’s “full programme”.

The royal father and son are last thought to have seen one another back in February. The face-to-face meeting came days after Charles’ cancer diagnosis, with Harry heading over from the US for a 30-minute meeting with his dad.

The Telegraph also reports Charles did agree to a request for Harry to stay at an undisclosed royal residence.

And it is also speculated that this may have provided an opportunity to spend some time together.

However, the news outlet claims the King’s olive branch to his son was not accepted.

King Charles and Harry didn’t have a catch up earlier in May (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Why didn’t Harry stay with the King?

The Telegraph claims the reason for Harry declining was that the offer allegedly didn’t come with protection for the Duke of Sussex.

This would mean Harry would have been staying in a visible location with public entrance and exit points and no police.

Instead, Harry is said to have chosen to stay at a hotel.

It has also recently been reported that Harry’s wife or children don’t visit the UK as, among the legal rows concerning his safety in this country, theirs cannot be guaranteed. Harry’s son Archie, meanwhile, is said to be keen to come over.

ED! has approached representatives for Prince Harry and King Charles for comment.

Following Harry’s brief visit to the UK, he and wife Meghan Markle toured Nigeria.

During their time in Africa, the Sussexes attended a state reception in Lagos. Meghan also co-hosted a Women in Leadership event.

