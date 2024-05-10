Prince Harry left ‘in tears’ after ‘kick in the teeth’ from King Charles

In the latest Prince Harry news, the Duke of Sussex has apparently been brought to “tears” over missing out on a role given by his father.

King Charles is set to bestow the title of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to Prince William.

It was previously believed Prince Harry would receive the title, before he left the royal fold in 2020. This is due to the prince serving alongside the unit in Afghanistan.

Prince Harry has apparently been left in tears over another King Charles snub (Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

Prince Harry news

Royal expert Tom Quinn told The Mirror: “King Charles’ announcement that Prince Harry is being stripped of his role as Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps is a real kick in the teeth for the son who always felt marginalised and underrated.

“What makes it much worse is that the role is being given to the very man who Harry sees as the cause of so many of his problems his brother. The announcement was deliberately made during Harry’s brief visit to the UK, to have maximum impact. It shows Harry that he really is no longer welcome.”

Harry cannot fail to get the message his last few ties to his old life are being cut.

Quinn went on to say that the palace knew the announcement would “really hurt” Harry. The Prince was said to be brought to “tears” over the matter.

The royal expert also stated that the timing of the matter felt “rushed”.

He concluded: “Having always hated being the spare in terms of the succession he now finds that one of the few important roles he had as the younger brother has now been handed over to the person Harry himself described as his nemesis. Harry cannot fail to get the message his last few ties to his old life are being cut and he is being set adrift, permanently.”

ED! has contacted reps for the palace and Harry for comment.

Harry attended a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games (Credit: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

Latest Prince Harry news

Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle recently touched down at Heathrow Airport, where she met Prince Harry. The Duchess wasn’t expected to visit the UK, however.

But the couple have since travelled to Nigeria for a tour.

During Harry’s whirlwind visit to the UK, he was not received by his father.

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex shared: “In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the Duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme.

“The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities. He hopes to see him soon.”

Despite the snub, the prince seemed to enjoy his time on home turf.

Prince Harry did not reunite with his father during his trip to the UK (Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

The Duke of Sussex UK trip

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Slots, body language expert Darren Stanton revealed to us: “Physically and psychologically, we don’t see anything negative with Harry. He’s loving being back in the UK and catching up with people, looking calm and relaxed.”

The expert also detailed that the Prince appears more relaxed when attending events solo. They said: “When Harry is attending an event alongside Meghan, he tends to go into protective mode.

“At times, he can get quite flustered because he’s trying to make sure Meghan is ok. It comes from a place of care towards her. You’ll see that he gets red and his breathing increases.

“However, when he’s on his own, he’s only got himself to worry about. He’s a lot more relaxed, his breathing is a lot slower and his shoulders are down.”

