In Harry and Meghan news, the Duchess of Sussex has reportedly dropped in for a surprise visit to the UK. Meghan Markle is said to have landed at Heathrow Airport overnight, where she reunited with Prince Harry.

The pair have now flown to Nigeria, following on from Harry’s brief visit to the UK for the anniversary of the Invictus Games.

Harry was snubbed, however, when King Charles failed to see his son during his brief trip to Blighty.

Meanwhile, during the visit in Nigeria, Meghan has shared a sweet update on daughter Lilibet.

Meghan Markle reportedly touched down in the UK overnight (Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

Harry and Meghan news: Duchess of Sussex lands in UK

The Duke and Duchess appear to have touched base ahead of their trip to Nigeria – although it was previously believed that Meghan would not visit the UK at all.

According to OK!, Meghan touched down at Heathrow Airport for a brief rendezvous with her husband ahead of their African adventure.

Sources claimed the Duchess of Sussex was spotted waiting for Harry in the VIP Windsor Suite at the airport. The couple then boarded a British Airways overnight flight to Nigeria.

However, the brief stop in the UK wasn’t without drama. The pilot scheduled to fly the plane fell ill and a stand-in had to be found, delaying their departure.

ED! has contacted reps for the Sussexes for comment.

In Nigeria, Harry and Meghan have visited Lightway Academy in Abuja.

As they stopped at a kindergarten class, children aged two to five were dancing and singing songs. Harry reportedly asked them: “Is singing and dancing your favourite class?”

Meanwhile, Meghan sweetly revealed: “That’s Lili’s favourite class. Maybe it’s all the jumping around.”

Meghan shared a sweet update on Lilibet (Credit: Cover Images)

Harry ‘loved’ his solo trip to the UK

Harry returned to Britain solo earlier this week, as Meghan, 42, and their two children – Archie, five, and Lilibet, two, – remained in the US.

Despite missing out on the company of his wife, a body language expert has claimed Harry was “loving” his solo trip.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Slots, body language expert Darren Stanton revealed to us: “When Harry is attending an event alongside Meghan, he tends to go into protective mode.

He’s loving being back in the UK and catching up with people, looking calm and relaxed.

“At times, he can get quite flustered because he’s trying to make sure Meghan is ok. It comes from a place of care towards her. You’ll see that he gets red and his breathing increases.

“However, when he’s on his own, he’s only got himself to worry about. He’s a lot more relaxed, his breathing is a lot slower and his shoulders are down.”

Harry had been seen attending the celebrations for the anniversary of the Invictus Games. The expert went on to say that Prince Harry was the “centre of attention at the event, which he loved”.

He continued: “Physically and psychologically, we don’t see anything negative with Harry. He’s loving being back in the UK and catching up with people, looking calm and relaxed.”

Prince Harry celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, at Saint Paul’s Cathedral this week (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry snubbed by King Charles

Despite his relaxed demeanour, Harry did suffer a blow whilst on British soil – he was snubbed by his father.

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex shared: “In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the Duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme.

“The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities. He hopes to see him soon.”

King Charles will make Prince William colonel-in-chief of the Army Air Corps in a joint engagement on Monday (May 13). It was previously believed that Harry would take on this role.

Meghan was not expected to visit the UK (Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

Harry and Meghan news

Since it was believed that Meghan would not be visiting the UK, theories have swirled as to why she skipped out on the trip.

A source previously told Bella: “Meghan feels that she’s been cast aside and treated like the Wicked Witch of the West. Simply for speaking her mind. Not to mention the way she feels Harry has been treated.

“He’s received 10 times more flak from his family than Andrew ever has. The double standard is glaring.”

Read more: King Charles ‘joked about searching Prince Harry to see if he was taping their conversation’ before meeting snub

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.