Prince Harry has been told to cut ties with the Invictus Games ahead of his upcoming UK visit.

According to GB News presenter Mark Dolan, there are “some” military veterans who believe Harry‘s time is up with the event he founded.

Meanwhile, another pundit reckons Harry’s wife Meghan Markle may have previously “upset” some Invictus participants.

That’s because, according to royal expert Angela Levin’s claims, the Duchess of Sussex is not familiar with military marching.

Mark Dolan, left, and Angela Levin, right, whose claims about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been broadcast on GB News (Credit: YouTube)

Prince Harry news: UK visit just days away

Harry is expected back in the UK to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games within days. However, Meghan is not thought to be making the trip alongside him.

Amid the building anticipation for Harry making the journey across the Atlantic, comedian Mark recently claimed: “About 2,000 ex-military have left the Games. As they say it’s lost its original meaning.”

He went on: “There are some former veterans who would like Harry to step down.”

Prince Harry has been a patron of the Invictus Games since he founded the event in 2014 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Too royal’ criticism

Angela, meanwhile, suggested the event has become “too royal”.

Furthermore, she suggested Meghan’s involvement was the cause of upset for those who have put their lives on the line for their country.

“It’s become much too royal,” she claimed.

Angela continued: “Meghan makes the speeches. She actually led a march where some of the ex-military people were either physically, emotionally or psychologically damaged – or all of it – during the fighting.

Ex-military people were very upset about this, because Meghan Markle knows nothing about how to march.

“They were very upset about this, because she knows nothing about how to march. And I think they don’t want that.”

Angela Levin didn’t have any compliments to offer concerning the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle (Credit: YouTube)

‘I don’t think people want that’

Additionally, Angela claimed she was impressed during the last occasion she said she’d witnessed Harry and the veterans interacting.

“Harry was brilliant with them,” she said.

Angela added: “When I went round with him to talk to them, he was marvellous at giving them a feeling that life was worth living. I couldn’t believe how good he was, spending three or four minutes talking to them.”

She also repeated her assertion about Meghan being ‘rejected’.

“Now it’s all about Meghan mainly and Harry follows behind. And I don’t think people want that,” her claims went on.

While Harry is due in the UK next week for a service at St Paul’s Cathedral to mark the Invictus anniversary, Meghan is said to be heading off on her own overseas trip and so is unable to come to Britain with her husband.

JOIN ED!’S ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Everything we know as Meghan Markle won’t be joining Prince Harry on UK return

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.