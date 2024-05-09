Prince Harry’s keeness to see his father had ‘treacherous’ intent, royal author claims

In Prince Harry news, the Duke was in London yesterday (Wednesday, May 8) for a special ceremony to mark 10 years of the Invictus Games.

The Duke of Sussex, 39, was reportedly hoping to see his father, the King, during his visit. However, this meeting never transpired.

Now, a royal author has claimed that there was something more malicious behind Harry’s keeness over meeting with his dad…

Prince Harry news: Duke ‘snubbed’ by the King

Yesterday saw Harry cheered by crowds as he attended a special ceremony in St Paul’s Cathedral for the Invictus Games 10 year anniversary.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly wanted to meet with his father during his brief visit to the UK. However, the King’s busy schedule prevented this from happening.

A spokesperson for Harry confirmed that this was the case earlier this week.

“In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the Duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme,” they said.

“The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities. He hopes to see him soon.”

Something ‘treacherous’ behind Harry’s attempted meeting?

Last night, royal author and regular critic of Prince Harry, Tom Bower, appeared on Nigel Farage‘s GB News show.

During the show, Bower spoke about Harry’s attempts at meeting with his dad during his flying visit to the UK. He claimed that Harry’s keeness to meet with the King is linked to his and Meghan‘s upcoming visit to Nigeria.

“She’s going to be playing ‘the Duchess’ there,” Bower said of Meghan. “And the King and his advisors have seen for all this what it really is. It’s all about picking up the brand, boosting the brand, which is suffering terribly.”

Bower continued, saying: “Harry was desperate for a photo opportunity with the King, so when he gets to Nigeria, he can say ‘I come as an emissary of the Royal Family’.”

Prince Harry news: Duke slammed by royal author

Bower then continued. “The King denied him that opportunity, and rightly so.”

He then went on to say that this is a sign that the King is realising that “with those Sussexes, he’s on a losing card”.

Bower also accused Meghan and Harry of going to Nigeria in William and Kate‘s place – which then led to Farage asking if the Duke’s behaviour is “bordering on treachery”.

“Absolutely,” Bower responded. “Treachery is a strong word, but he is a disloyal, treacherous man, son, and brother. He has behaved appallingly.”

Bower then claims that he understands that the King was “encouraged” to take the decision to snub Harry by the Queen and Prince William.

ED! has contacted Harry’s reps for comment.

