Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, was bathed in sunshine and a wave of cheers as he arrived at St Paul’s Cathedral in London this afternoon (May 8).

Harry flew over to the UK to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games with a thanksgiving service.

The royal started the Games – for injured servicemen and women – back in 2014.

Prince Harry arriving at St Paul’s Cathedral for the Invictus Games event this evening (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Harry arrives at St Paul’s

In footage shared by ITV’s royal editor Chris Ship on Twitter, Harry can be seen arriving at the historic venue in the capital.

He is seen getting out of a car being met with cheers from the waiting well-wishers.

A similar surprisingly warm welcome was extended in the comments section of Chris’ post.

“So much love for our Prince,” said one. “I hear cheers,” said another.

“Yesssss!!!! Well done Harry!” said another.

The Duke of Sussex did, of course, come in for some stick. “Get lost Prince Harry. You are a disgrace to your country. We will NOT forget your treatment of our late Queen in her last year of life. Go home!” blasted one.

“Do I hear someone yelling traitor?” quipped another. Another joked about Harry’s lack of invitation to his father King Charles’ garden party.

Prince Harry at @StPaulsLondon for the 10 year anniversary service of @WeAreInvictus which he set up in 2014.

No Meghan or King or William.

But members of Princess Diana’s family are here. Along with Harry’s Invictus family of military veterans. pic.twitter.com/TU9zrFXEJD — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) May 8, 2024

Support for Harry from Spencer family

Posting ahead of Harry’s arrival, Chris named the members of the royal family missing from today’s service.

He posted: “The missing guests at Harry’s Invictus thanksgiving service in London today. No Meghan, no King, no Prince William.”

However, minutes later, he revealed that Prince Harry was support by some members of his family.

“Prince Harry’s Uncle, Earl Spencer, and Aunt, Lady Jane Fellowes, have arrived at St Paul’s Cathedral for the @WeAreInvictus 10th Anniversary service,” said a tweet Chris reposted.

One fan said: “The only family he needs .. love the support they have for the Sussexes.” “His true family,” said another. “Diana’s family has never let Harry down,” said another.

King Charles too busy to meet with his son

Harry flew into the UK yesterday (May 7). However, despite hoping to meet with his father as he continues his cancer treatment, Harry’s rep revealed that sadly no such meeting was able to take place.

The rep said this was due to the monarch’s busy schedule – and it was something the Duke of Sussex understood.

“The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon,” said the rep.

His brother Prince William, meanwhile, was in Windsor today. He was stepping in for the monarch at an investiture ceremony.

