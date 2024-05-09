Prince Harry’s four-word response when asked if he’s ‘happy to be home’

In Prince Harry news, the Duke returned to the UK yesterday (Wednesday, May 8) – marking just his second time in the country this year.

The Duke of Sussex, 39, was in the capital for a special ceremony to mark the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games.

Prince Harry at @StPaulsLondon for the 10 year anniversary service of @WeAreInvictus which he set up in 2014.

No Meghan or King or William.

But members of Princess Diana’s family are here. Along with Harry’s Invictus family of military veterans. pic.twitter.com/TU9zrFXEJD — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) May 8, 2024

Prince Harry news: Duke makes UK return

Yesterday saw Prince Harry arrive at St Paul’s Cathedral to celebrate 10 years of the Invictus Games.

Harry set up the games for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans, in 2014.

As the Duke arrived at St Paul’s, he was greeted by cheers from crowds that had assembled outside.

Whilst Meghan, The King, and Prince William were not present, Harry’s aunt and uncle, Earl Spencer and Lady Jane Fellowes, were present.

After the event, a journalist was heard asking Harry: “Are you happy to be home?”.

Grinning, Harry replied saying “nice to see you” before jumping in the back of his car.

Harry was back in the UK yesterday (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince Harry news: Duke and King Charles fail to meet

According to reports in the build-up to Harry’s UK return, it was claimed that Harry and the King would meet.

Harry hasn’t seen his father in person since his brief visit to the UK in February following Charles’ cancer diagnosis.

However, despite much speculation, the Duke and his father failed to meet yesterday.

Harry’s spokesperson confirmed the news yesterday. “In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the Duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme,” they said.

“The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities. He hopes to see him soon.”

William and Kate aren’t happy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William and Kate left ‘seething’ by Harry’s return

It was reported earlier this week that Prince William and Kate Middleton were less than happy with Harry’s latest solo trip.

The royal couple were reportedly left “seething” that Meghan hadn’t accompanied her husband to the UK.

Meghan, however, will be making the trip to Nigeria for a short tour of the country later this month.

“William and Kate are livid that Meghan and Harry are taking on this Africa tour and acting like they’re royals again,” a source told Closer.

“In their eyes, they’re just picking and choosing what suits them and benefits their bank balance and image, and their latest ‘royal roadshow’ has left them both seething,” they then continued.

