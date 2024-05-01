Prince Harry is set to return to the UK for the Invictus Games’ 10th anniversary next week – but his wife Meghan Markle won’t join him.

Although it was presumed that Meghan would join him for the visit, a spokesperson has now shared that this will not be the case.

Prince Harry is expected to speak at a service, marking the event, on May 8 at St Paul’s Cathedral. However, it seems that the Duchess of Sussex will not be there to support him.

According to sources, Meghan was a “listed guest” at the service, but insiders later told the Express that there were question marks surrounding her attendance. Now, it has been revealed that the former actress has other plans.

Prince Harry will be visiting the UK solo (Credit: ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

Meghan Markle will not join Prince Harry in the UK

In recent reports, insiders claimed that Meghan was unhappy with the recent inclusion of Prince Andrew.

Despite being previously shunned from the limelight after he was linked to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew has been seen attending some royal events. Although, they have often been family events rather than public.

A source previously told Bella: “Meghan feels that she’s been cast aside and treated like the Wicked Witch of the West. Simply for speaking her mind. Not to mention the way she feels Harry has been treated.

“He’s received ten times more flak from his family than Andrew ever has. The double standard is glaring.”

She knows she would get a bad reception.

According to reports, Meghan and her husband will meet for a short tour of Nigeria after Harry has visited the UK. The news was reflected when Nigeria’s defence ministry publicly declared their “honour and delight” due to their visit.

Since distancing themselves from royal life and moving to the states in 2020, Harry and Meghan have been somewhat excluded from the royal fold.

People confirmed Meghan’s plans. The publication claims Meghan and Harry “accepted an invitation to visit the African country”.

Meghan will later meet Prince Harry in Nigeria (Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

King Charles’ offer to Sussexes

Royal expert Tom Quinn had previously claimed that King Charles has extended an olive branch to Meghan and Harry.

Speaking to the Mirror, Tom explained: “According to people I’ve spoken to at Kensington Palace, King Charles has hinted to Harry and Meghan that they should come to Balmoral in the summer.

“To see if something can be done about the ongoing feud in the family.”

Meghan Markle had concerns for the way the royal family treat Prince Harry (Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

Elsewhere, it seems that Harry had been making amends with another family member, the Princess of Wales.

Speaking to Closer magazine, a source claimed: “Harry has been in touch with Kate several times since she came home from hospital.

“Sending notes of encouragement and support via text. As well as calling her from time-to-time to check-in. Kate is being warm and welcoming towards him. She’s made it clear that she’s happy they are back in touch.”

Read more: Prince Harry ‘lost and isolated’ amid claims it’s ‘crunch time’ for him and Meghan

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.