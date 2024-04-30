Prince William’s ‘concerns’ as Harry ‘keen to see Kate and the children’ during UK visit: ‘He doesn’t want to make things worse’

Prince Harry is “keen” to visit brother William, sister-in-law Kate and their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – when he flies over to the UK early next month.

The Duke of Sussex is due to fly over from the States to attend a 10th anniversary service for the Invictus Games. It takes place on May 8 at St Paul’s Cathedral.

It’ll be his first visit to the UK since the Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnosis. And, given how close the pair used to be, it seems only natural that Harry would want to visit Kate.

However, according to sources, Prince William is feeling “anxious” about a potential meeting. He’s said to be worried about how he might behave towards his brother, and how that could impact his wife.

Prince Harry is due in the UK early next month (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince William ‘anxious’ over visit by Harry

According to an insider speaking to Closer, William has “constant anxiety” over what his brother will do or say next.

It comes after various TV interviews, his Netflix documentary series and his book Spare, all of which saw Harry take aim at his family.

However, in light of the health problems currently affecting the royal family, it seems Harry could be keen to build bridges. And it’s claimed that the Princess of Wales is “open” to the idea.

Harry is said to be keen to visit Kate and see the children while he’s over from the States (Credit: Cover Images)

‘She thinks it could be a really positive thing’

A source speculated to Closer: “William’s stress over Kate’s illness and juggling their family with his duties has been compounded by Harry’s return to the UK. He has constant anxiety over what Harry will say or do next. Not to mention knowing what bombshell his brother could drop at any given time creates a level of panic that lingers beneath the surface at all times. So that’s been incredibly tough for them both.

He’s voiced his concerns.

“He’s not spoken to his brother aside from a few very short messages following Kate’s cancer revelation. Things between them are still just as strained as ever. While William knows Harry is keen to visit Kate and see him and the children, he doesn’t want to make things worse by stopping him coming. He’s very conscious of adding any more unnecessary stress and upset to them right now.”

Prince William is still said to be ‘angry’ when it comes to brother Harry (Credit: Cover Images)

The source then went on to claim: “Kate’s far more open to it. She thinks it could be a really positive thing. And she wants to see him. She’s been trying to gently encourage William without putting too much pressure on him. But he’s voiced his concerns about how he’s going to be around his brother. Especially given how angry and hurt he is.”

