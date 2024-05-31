Prince William ‘picks Mike Tindall and Peter Phillips as replacement brothers’ while Harry feud rages on

Prince William has reportedly ‘picked two replacement brothers’ amid his fallout with Harry.

Times have been tough for recently for the Prince of Wales. Between wife Kate and dad Charles‘ cancer diagnosis, William has been facing several obstacles.

And during these difficult times, William is fortunately able to rely on certain members of the Royal Family for support – but it’s not Harry.

Prince William news: Royal ‘needs all love he can get’

It’s long been claimed that William and Harry don’t exactly have a good relationship. From Harry and Meghan’s shock royal exit to Harry’s tell-all memoir, things have no doubt been fraught between Harry and his brother William.

But now, it’s been reported that William has ‘picked his replacement brothers’ amid a time when he “needs all the love he get”.

Harry ‘will not’ help Prince William, claims expert

“When two people in a family fall out, it makes life very difficult not only for them, but for the rest of the family too. Loyalties are tested and there is no easy answer,” said ex-BBC Royal correspondent Jennie Bond.

This is a time when William needs all the love and support he can get.

Jennie added to OK!: “This is a time when William needs all the love and support he can get from his family. His brother is not, and will not, be here to help or provide a shoulder to cry on.”

Prince William and cousin ‘that’s like a brother’

The royal expert then shared how she is “glad” William’s cousin Peter Phillips “is almost like a brother to him”.

Describing Peter, Jennie said he has always been there for both William and Harry – dubbing him as “incredibly down to earth”.

Peter also “former a physical bridge” between the brothers, Jennie claimed “as if to keep the peace”. This happened when Harry returned to the UK for their grandfather’s funeral.

Prince William’s ‘other replacement brother’

Jennie then reflected on William’s recent decision to invite his cousins to join him to host a recent garden party.

She explained: “It was good to see Peter supporting William at the recent Buckingham Palace garden party… along with William’s other ‘replacement’ brother: Mike Tindall. I can imagine the three of them having a lot of fun together. This is William’s inner circle. People he can trust absolutely and who are showing that they are there for him when the going gets tough.”

Kate Middleton health news

Back in March, Kate bravely announced her cancer diagnosis to the public. Since then, she has been undergoing preventive chemotherapy. The announcement came just weeks after King Charles had shared his own cancer diagnosis.

In a video shared with the world, Kate explained her diagnosis. She detailed: “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

Palace speaks on Kate

Speculation quickly followed, however, Kensington Palace refused to divulge further details. They instead released a statement. It read: “We will not be sharing any further private medical information.

“The Princess has a right to medical privacy, as we all do. The Princess is now on a recovery pathway having commenced a course of preventive chemotherapy.”

