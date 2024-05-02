Princess Charlotte is celebrating her ninth birthday today and the Prince and Princess of Wales have released a new photo.

The little girl turns nine on May 2 – just days after her younger brother Prince Louis marked his sixth birthday.

On Thursday, Prince William and Kate shared the new photo of Charlotte – who was all smiles in the outdoors picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Princess Charlotte birthday photo

In the image, Princess Charlotte is seen leaning her arm against a bush as she smiles at the camera. She looked adorable in a blue denim skirt and burgundy cardigan.

The caption read: “Happy 9th Birthday, Princess Charlotte! Thank you for all of the kind messages today.

“[Photo by] The Princess of Wales.”

Fans loved the new picture of Charlotte and gushed in the comments. Many think she’s the spitting image of her dad William.

Charlotte turns nine today! (Credit: Cover Images)

One said: “She’s growing up so fast and isn’t she the image of her father.”

Another agreed, commenting: “Wow! So grown up already. Looks so much like her dad.”

A third quipped: “William said copy and paste.”

She’s growing up so fast and isn’t she the image of her father.

Others thought she was growing up so quickly as one said: “Happy birthday, Princess Charlotte! You’re growing up so fast! Have the most beautiful day surrounded by family and friends.”

Another added: “Aww what a beautiful picture taken by our talented Princess of Wales! Princess Charlotte is all grown up!”

Royal fans thought Charlotte looked the ‘image’ of her dad William (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Louis birthday

Just last week, William and Kate’s youngest child – Prince Louis – turned six. To mark the occasion, the royal couple shared a new photo of him.

In the pic, he could be seen beaming to the camera, dressed in a smart shirt. The caption read: “Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis! Thank you for all the kind wishes today.”

Fans had the same comparison to make – that Louis looked just like his grandfather, Kate’s dad Michael Middleton.

One person said: “I think he’s like his mam and Kate’s dad.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Another wrote: “He looks like his Mum and Grandpa Middleton.”

These weren’t the only two occasions the family have celebrated this week. On April 29, William and Kate marked 13 years of marriage.

The couple married at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011. Earlier this week, William also issued an update on Kate’s health as she continues treatment for cancer.

During a royal engagement, he was asked how his family were doing and William said: “All doing well, thank you. Yes, we’re doing well.”

Read more: Prince William’s ‘concerns’ as Harry ‘keen to see Kate and the children’ during UK visit: ‘He doesn’t want to make things worse’

What do you think of the picture of Princess Charlotte?Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.