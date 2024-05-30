Princess Eugenie has delighted her followers by sharing some adorable photographs of her baby boy, Ernest, in honour of his first birthday.

The young royal’s proud mother also revealed his sweet nickname.

In an Instagram post earlier today (May 30), Princess Eugenie shared a carousel of four photos of Ernest.

The caption read: “One year of you my dear Ernest. Happy birthday!! We all love you so much, especially your enormous smile you give the world.. but you always save an extra special one for Mumma. Xxx”

Princess Eugenie delights fans with pics of baby Ernie

The series of images came with an adorable surprise. In the first photo, Ernest sits in a garden with his back to the camera. He is dressed in a football jersey personalised with the nickname “Ernie”.

The second shows the tot in a fleece top at nursery with a sticker bearing his name on the back. The next snap sees the gorgeous little boy taking part in an Easter egg hunt. The final picture sees big brother August giving the one year old a kiss.

Fans and followers were quick to gush over the adorable snaps.

One fan wrote: “Happy 1st Birthday Ernie!”

Happiest of birthdays to your beautiful little boy! Time goes by so quickly!

“Aww how precious,” another commented. “Happy 1st Birthday Ernest. Such a special day for a special little boy.”

“Happiest of birthdays to your beautiful little boy! Time goes by so quickly! I hope he has a super fun day!” a third fan congratulated the Princess.

“So cute!” another gushed.

Eugenie’s perfect family

Princess Eugenie married her husband – marketing executive Jack Brooksbank – in 2018 after seven years of dating.

The couple have two sons – August and Ernest. August was born in 2021, and Ernest in 2023. August, who is three, also has a sweet nickname. The royal previously revealed that she calls him Augie.

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack have been married since 2018 (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess Eugenie tipped to heal Hary rift

Despite not being a working royal, Princess Eugenie’s unique position within the family has recently been a source of conversation.

Due to her close-knit relationship with Prince Harry, it’s possible that she could be the key to healing the rift between Harry and the rest of the family.

In an interview in late 2023, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams speculated: “Princess Eugenie knows what she is doing. The fact she is close to the Sussexes could be an advantage.

“You need a foot in both camps. One day they will hope for a peaceful resolution so that could be very useful.”

Harry recently flew over to the UK for a celebration of the Invictus Games. However, he didn’t meet with any of his family.

