Sarah Ferguson addresses Prince Andrew’s move out of Royal Lodge as she confirms he and King Charles are having ‘discussions’

Sarah Ferguson described herself as a “very lucky, very comfortable guest” as she addressed her and ex husband Prince Andrew‘s living arrangements during an appearance on GMB today.

King Charles‘ younger brother is said to have leased Royal Lodge, set in Windsor Great Park, since 2002.

The Grade-II listed property – which is believed to include 30 rooms, a swimming pool, and 98 acres of land – has also reportedly been home to Fergie, 64, since 2008. She and Andrew divorced in 1996 after ten years of marriage.

It has previously been reported that the monarch had asked the Duke of York to move out of the £30million mansion.

But with both Fergie and Andrew believed to still reside at Royal Lodge, she’s suggested she’s not part of any discussions relating to where she lives.

King Charles reportedly wishes for his younger brother Prince Andrew to change his living arrangements (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew news

Asked by GMB co-host Martin Lewis during Wednesday’s (June 5) programme whether she knew what was going on with the King asking Prince Andrew and herself to move, Sarah replied: “Well, you know it’s not a ‘Debbie Downer’. It’s life in the fast lane.”

She continued: “I’m a guest for a start. I am a very lucky guest and a very comfortable guest, thank you very much. But I tend not to get involved in brothers’ discussions. And I think that’s the best, most safe place to be.

I tend not to get involved in brothers’ discussions.

“Let the brothers discuss it between themselves and I keep it like that.”

Sarah Ferguson, ex wife of Prince Andrew, described herself as a ‘lucky guest’ on GMB today (Credit: YouTube)

How GMB viewers reacted

Some of those watching at home joked on social media how Fergie was “diplomatic” with her response.

One viewer tweeted, alongside a laughing emoji: “She’s being diplomatic, good on her.”

Someone else replied to that post, agreeing: “She was lol.”

‘I’m a very lucky guest, but I tend not to get involved in brothers discussions.’@SarahTheDuchess is asked about the reports that she and Prince Andrew could be asked to leave Royal Lodge. pic.twitter.com/en9mfTDOx9 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 5, 2024

It was also posted online: “Lol, she was never going to answer that question.”

Meanwhile, another asked: “She still calling herself the Duchess?”

As well as the main house, Andrew’s lease is also thought to include the Gardener’s Cottage, the Chapel Lodge, six Lodge Cottages and police security accommodation.

Reports have previously indicated the Lodge is earmarked for future use by Prince William, Princess Kate, and their family.

Previous reports claimed that Andrew was “adamant” on staying at Royal Lodge. A source claimed last year: “He spent millions from his own fortune doing up the place that he is not going to leave his home.”

Read more: Fergie’s debut on This Morning slammed as ‘painful to watch’ and ‘desperate’ by viewers

Good Morning Britain airs on ITV and ITVX every weekday, with broadcasts beginning at 6am.

Additionally, leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.