The Prince of Wales, William, left one young boy over the moon during a royal engagement this week.

The Prince could be seen visiting Fistral beach in Newquay on Thursday (May 9), amid his two-day set of engagements in Cornwall.

It was here that William seemingly broke a royal rule. But in doing so, he made the day of a young boy donning a plaster cast.

The nine-year-old boy received a very special gift from Prince William, who urged onlookers not to “tell”, as he broke a royal rule.

William reportedly broke a royal rule during his engagement (Credit: Cover Images)

William, Prince of Wales news

Prince William apparently took out a pen and signed the youngster’s plaster cast, before stating: “Shhh, don’t tell anyone. I’m not meant to do that!”

The nine-year-old stopped Prince William and asked if he would sign the cast, which his mother stated he didn’t realise wasn’t allowed.

She told reporters: “We didn’t realise that he shouldn’t have done it.

“We will definitely be keeping the cast as a souvenir after he has it taken off on the 17th of May. I can’t believe it.”

William signed a nine-year-old boy’s cast whilst on a visit to the beach (Credit: Cover Images)

The royal family are typically forbidden from giving autographs – due to the risk of the signatures being copied or forged.

The royal visited a housing estate, aiming to tackle the issue of homelessness, in Nansledan.

The Prince’s visit is spurred by his Homewards initiative. The initiative looks to address homelessness across the UK, in partnership with local charity St Petrocs.

William looks to have a busy schedule ahead of him over the next few days. King Charles is set to make him colonel-in-chief of the Army Air Corps in a joint engagement on Monday (May 13).

Harry recently returned to the UK (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry news

Prince Harry swung by the UK this week to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games. However, he didn’t reunite with his family.

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex shared: “In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the Duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme.

“The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities. He hopes to see him soon.”

Consequently, this meant Harry didn’t reunite with William, Prince of Wales, or Princess Catherine.

It comes after a source claimed that the Prince and Princess of Wales are “seething” with Harry’s tour of Nigeria, alongside his wife, Meghan Markle.

A source told Closer: “William and Kate are livid that Meghan and Harry are taking on this Africa tour and acting like they’re royals again.

“In their eyes, they’re just picking and choosing what suits them and benefits their bank balance and image. Their latest ‘royal roadshow’ has left them both seething.”

Meghan Markle visits UK

Meanwhile, Meghan apparently met Prince Harry at Heathrow Airport on Thursday, before embarking on their trip to Nigeria.

