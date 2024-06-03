Coronation Street star Alison King ‘shuts down’ future Carla and DS Swain romance rumours

Over the last couples of months, Coronation Street fans have speculated that characters Carla Connor and DS Swain may form a romantic connection which each other.

With DS Swain actress Vicky Myers confirming that a female resident of the cobbles will catch the detective’s eye, fans have spotted chemistry between her and Carla.

However, Alison King has now seemed to defuel these rumours as she comments on Carla’s love life.

Fans have spotted ‘chemistry’ (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Carla’s found an unlikely friend in DS Swain

Viewers will know that Carla has been spending a lot of time around DS Swain in a bid to get Roy out of prison.

Last week, Carla found DS Swain’s police pass and handed it back to her before overhearing her having an argument on the phone with her daughter.

Getting into DS Lisa Swain’s car, Carla then provided her with a listening ear as she confessed that her partner Becky had died and that her daughter wasn’t handling things well.

With Roy being released near the end of last week’s episodes, Carla then told Lisa that she’d be happy to give her daughter some work experience.

She’d been grateful that she hadn’t arrested her for going along with Bobby’s false statement, offering to help her out.

With the pair forming an unlikely friendship and with DS Swain set for a female love interest, fans have been hoping that Carla could be the one to catch her eye… And, we’re here for it too!

Alison has admitted that Carla isn’t looking for love (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Alison King crushes Carla romance hopes

Being asked whether Carla has her eye on anyone in a recent press interview, Alison King may have just ruined the dreams of Swarla (Swain and Carla) fans across the nation.

JOIN ED!’S CORONATION STREET CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE LINK HERE

With Alison speaking about upcoming June storylines, a relationship is ‘the last thing’ on Carla’s mind at the moment…

Alison confessed: “No I don’t think she’s ready for another relationship at all and she’s definitely not got her eye on anybody. I don’t think she’s thought twice about it. I think it’s the last thing on her mind.”

It seems that Carla’s still missing Peter, but could everything change by the time July comes? The chemistry between Carla and Swain is undeniable to some fans, so could DS Swain be the one to change Carla’s current view of relationships? We’re totally hoping so!

Read more: Who’s leaving Coronation Street in 2024?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!