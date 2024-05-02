Coronation Street: Bernie has a secret child, fans predict

Last night on Coronation Street (Wednesday, May 1), Bernie got a right shock when she came face to face with Paul and Gemma’s dad – Denny.

With Bernie trying to get rid of him, Denny then threatened to expose a secret from her past to the kids.

Corrie fans now reckon that they’ve ‘sussed out’ Bernie’s secret – she might have another child!

Denny has something on Bernie (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Denny blackmailed Bernie

Bernie was sweeping up outside of work when she bumped into Paul and Gemma’s dad – Denny. He’d come to see his son after hearing about his MND on the radio interview.

Trying to get rid of Denny, Bernie then lied to him that the interview was a recording. Paul had already died.

However, Denny soon found Bernie to be lying as he followed her up to the flat and saw his kids for the first time in years.

He later took Paul out to the pub and got him drunk, making out like he wanted to make amends with him before he passed away.

Bernie was horrified by the state Denny had gotten Paul in and told him to leave. However, Denny then threatened to tell Paul and Gemma a secret from Bernie’s past if she kept him away.

Does Bernie have another child? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict Bernie child secret reveal

Corrie fans now reckon that they’ve ‘worked out’ what Bernie’s secret is – they think that she has another child and is keeping them hidden from Paul and Gemma.

One person referenced Paul and Gemma and wondered: “I think it’s a long lost brother?”

Another person added: “So Gemma and Paul don’t know they’ve got a brother?”

A third Corrie viewer questioned: “Another kid she forgot about?”

Bernie acts suspicious (Credit: ITV)

What is Bernie hiding?

Later on this week, Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Bernie starts looking through a box of old photos and letters.

She’s guarded when Dev questions what she’s doing. But, is she hiding another child from her kids?

