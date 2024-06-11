Coronation Street: Bobby U-turn hugely disappointing, fans complain

Last night in Coronation Street (Monday, June 10), Bobby changed his mind about moving out of Carla’s flat and decided to stick around.

Telling Carla he’d come to collect his things, Carla then persuaded him to stay living with her.

Corrie fans have now been left devastated though after watching Bobby backtrack on his exit plans.

Bobby’s staying put (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Bobby Crawford’s going nowhere

Recently, Bobby told Carla that he’d be moving out of her flat and heading off to live with his grandma.

Carla agreed that he’d caused enough upset over his false statement and should move out.

However, last night, Bobby became quite the hero as he went to check up on an ill Ken at his house.

Peeking through the letterbox, Bobby saw Ken lying at the bottom of his stairs and rang for an ambulance.

Carla then praised Bobby for his actions and invited him to join her for dinner, telling him that he could continue living with her in the flat.

Fans want him gone (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans disappointed with Bobby decision

Fans of the ITV soap are desperate for Bobby to leave the soap, failing to warm to him.

They were thrilled when he announced his plans to leave the Street and are now upset with his change of plans.

One fan asked: “So Bobby’s not leaving. Why build our hopes up?”

Another fan chimed: “Why get our hopes up that Bobby was leaving?? He’s such an awful, unnecessary character – completely pointless & [bleep] annoying.”

A third viewer added: “Summer’s coming back and Bobby’s staying. WHY DO THEY HATE US SO MUCH?!”

Bobby was the hero of the hour last night (Credit: ITV)

Has Bobby redeemed himself?

Bobby may have just gained redemption from Weatherfield residents after coming to Ken’s aid in his hour of need.

However, it looks as though he’s got a lot of work left to do if he wants to get viewers on side!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

