Coronation Street fans make Joel their top suspect ahead of Lauren killer reveal tonight: ‘£200 on it being Joel’

Last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, May 29), focused on Roy Cropper in his prison cell as Roscoe and Griff teamed up against him.

Dee-Dee started to lose hope for Roy after finding out about Bobby’s arrest.

Corrie fans have now made Joel Deering the top person on their suspect list ahead of tonight’s special episode…

Joel didn’t help Dee-Dee (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Joel wasn’t supportive of Dee-Dee

Yesterday evening on the cobbles, Dee-Dee realised that Bobby had been arrested for his statement.

She was devastated as she feared that not much else could be done to save Roy from prison.

Meanwhile, Roy was being targeted by Griff and Roscoe at the prison as Griff entered his cell.

With Dee-Dee feeling defeated, she soon turned to her partner Joel for support but he didn’t help the situation.

He suggested that Dee-Dee wasn’t a top solicitor and should just give up on Roy, angering her.

Fans reckon that Joel knows the truth (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict Joel involvement in Lauren death

With Dee-Dee noting that the text messages sent to Lauren were written with good grammar, and with Joel trying to stop Dee-Dee from investigating any further, fans now think that Joel is Lauren’s killer.

One fan said: “The fact we’re now less than 24 hours away from finding out who killed Lauren. I feel sick! I need to put £200 on it being Joel.”

Another person shared: “My heart already hurts for Dee-Dee when she finds out that it was Joel all along.”

A third viewer added: “Clues tonight, pedantic punctuation in messaging to Lauren. Might be Joel.”

Joel represents Nathan (Credit: ITV)

Who killed Lauren Bolton?

This evening (Thursday, May 30), Joel represents Nathan as he’s questioned by the police. Dee-Dee finds out and is livid.

Later on, viewers of the ITV soap finally find out who killed Lauren. But, who was it?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

