Coronation Street: Hope found Lauren’s necklace in Joel’s car, fans ‘work out’

Yesterday evening on Coronation Street (Tuesday, May 28), Hope and Ruby could be seen helping out at the Little Big Shotz car wash.

Hope then showed Ruby a necklace that she’d found whilst cleaning one of the cars.

Corrie fans have now ‘worked out’ which car the necklace was found in – and who it belongs too!

Hope decided to pocket the necklace (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Hope found a necklace

Cleaning cars as part of the Little Big Shotz charity car wash, Hope and Ruby soon headed to the café yesterday.

In one scene, Hope was seem beaming with joy as she showed her sister something she’d found whilst washing one of the cars.

She showed her a necklace that she’d decided to pocket, with Ruby suggesting that they tell Tyrone about it so that they could return it.

Hope had a better idea though. She wanted to keep it a secret and keep it for herself, much to Ruby’s disapproval.

Fans think that Joel has a similar car (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans reckon Joel had Lauren’s necklace

Noticing that Hope was cleaning a silver Mercedes, fans now think that this car was Joel’s. This could mean that the necklace was found in his car and that he was the one to kill Lauren.

One fan wondered: “Joel’s car that Hope found the necklace in? Or is it another car that has popped up for plot purposes.”

Another person added: “Figured it out… Hope finds a necklace… and where did she find it? While cleaning a car… Joel’s car…!”

A third Corrie viewer shared: “The fact our Hope has found Lauren’s abysmal necklace. Trust her to save the day! I’m sure it was in Joel’s car.”

JOIN ED!’s CORONATION STREET CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE LINK HERE

Lauren’s killer will be revealed this week (Credit: ITV)

Who killed Lauren?

Tomorrow night (Thursday, May 30), viewers of Coronation Street finally find out who killed Lauren.

With the investigation into Lauren’s disappearance still underway, viewers will finally receive some answers! But, who killed Lauren? And, was it Joel?

Read more: Who’s leaving Coronation Street in 2024?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!