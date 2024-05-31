Coronation Street: Joel to kill Hope, fans ‘work out’

Viewers of Coronation Street will know that, last night (Thursday, May 30), Hope handed Joel back Lauren’s necklace after finding it in his car.

A flashback then revealed to viewers that Joel had ‘killed’ Lauren by hitting her on the head in her flat.

Fans of the ITV soap have now ‘worked out’ who Joel’s next murder victim will be…

Hope gave Joel the necklace back (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Joel is Lauren’s ‘killer’

Last night on the cobbles, Roy was a free man as the police charged Nathan for Lauren’s ‘murder.’

Dee-Dee found out that Joel was representing Nathan and was livid as he sat with his client in the police interview room.

Later on, Joel joined Dee-Dee in the café to celebrate Roy’s freedom but soon rushed off towards his car.

Hope was stood waiting for him, handing him back a necklace after cleaning his car.

A flashback was then shown to viewers in which Joel was seen attacking Lauren in her flat before running off with that very same necklace…

Fans fear for Hope (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans ‘work out’ Hope murder twist

With Hope holding the evidence of Lauren’s ‘murder’ in her hands, fans have now been left worrying for the young child’s life. They think that Joel may attempt to silence her by making her his next victim.

One fan said: “Is Joel gonna have to kill Hope now? Good luck as she’s the spawn of Satan. Why did he take the necklace anyway, dummy?”

Another person added: “Dee-Dee needs her thinking head on very quickly. A receipt for very expensive jewellery fell out of his wallet he told her was for his daughter’s birthday. Hope found the necklace in his car. Hope and Dee-Dee are now in danger.”

A third viewer finished: “Joel will have to kill Hope now as she’s the only one who knows about the necklace and could send him to prison.”

JOIN ED!’S CORONATION STREET CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE LINK HERE

Has Hope joined two and two together? (Credit: ITV)

Is Hope in danger of ‘killer’ Joel?

Hope handed Joel back Lauren’s necklace but she didn’t confront him over Lauren…

Has Hope joined the dots together? Will Joel set out to kill Hope to keep his murderous secret safe?

Read more: Who’s leaving Coronation Street in 2024?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!