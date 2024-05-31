Coronation Street: Joel and Kit working together in Lauren killer cover-up, a new fan theory predicts

Last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Thursday, May 30) saw a huge twist happen as the soap confirmed Joel as Lauren Bolton’s killer.

With Hope finding Lauren’s necklace in Joel’s car, a flashback saw Joel hitting Lauren over the head.

A new Corrie fan theory now suggests that Joel is working with detective Kit Green to cover his tracks…

The truth was revealed (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Joel killed Lauren

Yesterday evening on the cobbles, Roy was released from prison as Nathan was charged for the murder of Lauren Bolton.

Joel was representing Nathan at the police station, much to Dee-Dee’s frustration.

With Nathan telling everyone that he was innocent and that Lauren’s hair found in his van must’ve been planted, Joel suggested that these were just ‘the cries of a desperate man.’

Later on, after celebrating Roy’s return home with Dee-Dee, Joel headed to his car and was confronted by Hope.

She then handed him back Lauren’s necklace which she’d found in his car whilst cleaning it.

A flashback then revealed that Joel had killed Lauren, hitting her over the head in her flat.

Kit planted the hair in Nathan’s van (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory: Joel and Kit are teaming up?

With another flashback confirming that Kit planted Lauren’s hair in Nathan’s van, a new fan theory suggests that Kit and Joel are working together to cover up the truth.

One fan commented: “Wonder if Kit is in cahoots with Joel? Why would he plant evidence for Sarah who he only just met?”

Another person shared: “Are Joel and Kit working together now to set up Nathan?”

A third viewer added: “It’s obvious that Joel and Kit are in cahoots, re. Lauren. Tellingly, there was the shot of the former’s blue forensic gloves. He deliberately planted evidence to ensure someone else is convicted and his “You’re gonna want to hear this” line was said in a friendly tone.”

JOIN ED!’s CORONATION STREET CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE LINK HERE

What is Kit’s game? (Credit: ITV)

Is Kit working with Joel?

Kit planted that hair in Nathan’s van – but, why? Is he wanting to frame Nathan to get Joel off the hook?

Or, did he plant it for another reason? Just what was Kit’s motive for breaking the rules?

Read more: Who’s leaving Coronation Street in 2024?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!