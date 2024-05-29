Coronation Street: Kit murdered Lauren, new fan theory predicts

Over on Coronation Street last night (Tuesday, May 28), Kit continued to investigate Lauren’s disappearance and ended up arresting Nathan.

After finding some USB sticks in Nathan’s van, Kit placed Nathan in handcuffs on suspicion of breaching his sexual harm prevention order.

A new Corrie fan theory now suggests that Kit was the one behind Lauren’s murder.

Kit found some USB sticks in Nathan’s van (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Kit arrested Nathan

After he caught Sarah trying to plant Lauren’s hair bobble in Nathan’s van, Kit continued to do some digging last night.

With DS Swain nowhere to be seen, Kit searched Nathan’s vehicle and made a discovery.

Finding some USB sticks in the van, he soon arrested Nathan on suspicion of breaching his sexual harm prevention order.

He reckoned that Nathan could still be grooming young girls again, worrying that he could also be linked to Lauren’s disappearance.

Could Kit be behind the teen’s disappearance? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory: Kit killed Lauren Bolton?

With Kit arresting Nathan, a new fan theory has become suspicious of the new Weatherfield detective.

The theory reckons that Kit could’ve planted the USB sticks to frame Nathan so that he could cover up his own murderous crime.

One fan said: “I don’t know why but I get the feeling that Kit planted the USBs before arresting Nathan.”

Another person suggested: “Mad theory but… Kit involved in Lauren’s disappearance?”

A third Coronation Street viewer continued: “Kit is definitely a corrupt cop!”

Viewers will get answers tomorrow (Credit: ITV)

Who killed Lauren?

Lauren’s disappearance still remains unsolved but things are soon about to change.

Viewers will finally find out what happened to Lauren and who killed her tomorrow night (Thursday, May 30).

But, was Kit responsible for Lauren’s disappearance? Can he be trusted as a detective?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

