Soap fans reckon they’ve made progress working out who the Coronation Street killer of Lauren Bolton could be.

Lauren has been missing since February – and as part of the investigation into her disappearance, Roy Cropper has been imprisoned.

A body hasn’t been found, but police do believe Lauren was murdered. However, a possible weapon covered in blood has been recovered.

Neither viewers nor Weatherfield residents are convinced that Roy is involved. But there are some fan theories out there linking paedophile Nathan Curtis and lawyer Joel Deering.

Coronation Street spoilers: Is either Joel or Nathan the killer of Lauren?

Lauren has been missing from Weatherfield for months (Credit: YouTube)

Ahead of this week’s special Lauren storyline episodes, spoilers have confirmed a link between Joel and Nathan.

It has previously been speculated on social media that there may be a familial bond between the pair. There have even been suggestions Joel may have been part of the sex ring Nathan headed up.

However, it seems – going by previews – that when Nathan is questioned by detectives in shows airing later this week, Joel will be revealed as his solicitor.

But it seems fans are keener on the idea that Joel and Nathan may be revealed as brothers.

Will Roy Cropper be released from prison? (Credit: YouTube)

Lauren killer fan theories

One social media user tweeted their thoughts on Monday (May 27) evening: “I have a wild theory that Joel and Nathan are brothers or connected in some way.”

They added: “I would prefer this than Lauren just being held by one of her dad’s racist enemies.”

A second person echoed that: “Joel and Nathan are connected, calling it now. If not brothers then defo in a group of some sort #Corrie.”

Joel and Nathan are connected, calling it now.

Meanwhile, someone else put forward that Joel and Nathan could be related… but not responsible for Lauren going missing.

“I don’t know if the plot twist is Nathan and Joel are brothers but are not involved with Lauren… then there’s a surprise villain,” they posted.

However, someone else isn’t having it any other way than Joel being part of it up to his neck.

They argued: “I said it right from the start that Joel’s linked to Lauren’s disappearance. All the clues point to it. That jewellery receipt, the flowers, the fact that he’s okay with Dee Dee’s sex ban #Corrie #CoronationStreet.”

