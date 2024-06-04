Coronation Street: Leanne needs to be axed from soap, fans beg

Last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, June 3), saw Simon Barlow say goodbye to Leanne as he left Weatherfield.

Leanne was livid with the news of Simon’s departure having spent the last couple of weeks on the Institute retreat.

Coronation Street fans have now begged for Leanne to be axed and follow Simon out of the soap.

The news took Leanne by surprise (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Leanne said goodbye to Simon

Viewers will know that Leanne has been off on a retreat with the Institute over the past couple of weeks meaning that she had no idea about Simon’s plans for the future.

Returning home last night, Leanne explained that she’d stayed at the retreat for an extra night because a workshop overran. She was told to keep her phone off.

She wasn’t happy to hear that Simon was heading off to work on the yacht with Peter, complaining that nobody had told her.

Nick then revealed that he’d asked Rowan to pass the message on…

After Leanne waved Simon off in the taxi, she then logged onto her laptop and told someone that she missed them.

Fans have had enough of Leanne and the Institute (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans beg for Leanne to leave after Simon exit

With Leanne being so obsessed with the Institute that she didn’t even know that Simon was planning on leaving, fans have now begged for her to leave the soap and follow in Simon’s footsteps.

One fan said: “Any chance Leanne could leave with Simon?? I really don’t know how Nick puts up with her.”

Another person added: “If Joel is going to continue his murderous reign, can I nominate Cassie & Leanne? Sort of a BOGOF deal?”

A third Coronation Street viewer shared: “Maybe Simon could take Leanne with him.”

Nick catches Leanne and Rowan together (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Leanne on the cobbles?

With Leanne speaking to someone on a Zoom call and telling them that she wishes she could be with them, Toyah soon overhears her telling someone she loves them.

It isn’t long before Nick catches Leanne and Rowan holding hands on the sofa, Coronation Street spoilers reveal. But, can she explain herself?

