Coronation Street: Nick and Toyah kiss and fans are here for it!

Coronation Street aired a kiss between Toyah and her sort-of brother-in-law Nick last night (Monday, June 10.)

The chemistry has been sparking between the Coronation Street pair for weeks. With Toyah’s sister, and Nick’s fiancé Leanne fully immersed in her newfound ‘hobby’, the Institute, things have been a bit fraught at the flat they all share.

And since Leanne went AWOL on a retreat with sinister Rowan from the Institute, Toyah and Nick have found comfort in sharing their worries with one another.

Toyah and Nick have been growing closer (Credit: ITV)

Locking lips!

And in last night’s episode, it wasn’t just their worries they were sharing!

The pair were having a glass of wine at the end of yet another stressful day.

Toyah’s reeling after the discovery of the body of her stillborn baby, Rose. And she’s convinced Rowan was the one who told the police her terrible secret.

Obviously she blames Leanne for telling Rowan about it in the first place, and it’s clear Nick’s not impressed with his fiancé’s behaviour either.

So as they chatted over a glass of vino, the pair grew closer and finally shared a kiss.

As the snog heated up, though, Nick and Toyah were interrupted by Nick’s son Sam coming home.

Toyah’s got a lot on her plate (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Toyah and Nick – a good match?

But is this just the beginning?

The fans definitely hope so!

“I’m there,” said one fan, while another added: “I’m actually here for Toyah and Nick.”

Another pleased viewer said: “Did anyone else cheer then when Nick and Toyah kissed?”

And one fan simply announced: “Nick and Toyah are good together.”

Do you agree?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

