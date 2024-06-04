Coronation Street: Roy needs to shave his beard, fans demand

Last week on the cobbles, much-loved Coronation Street character Roy Cropper was finally released from prison after being wrongly accused of murder.

With Nathan charged for Lauren Bolton’s murder, Roy was finally able to go home to his loved ones.

Corrie fans have now pointed out though that Roy is yet to do one important thing now that he’s a free man…

Roy was reunited with Nina (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Roy is free

Corrie fans will have been on the edge of their seats for last week’s rollercoaster episodes which saw Roy’s life hanging on a thread.

With Griff confronting him over Lauren’s ‘murder’ in his prison cell, Griff threatened him with a sharp object.

He then demanded that Roy ended his own life, writing a final letter to Nina. However, Roy begged him to let him give Nina one last phone call.

As Roy was on the phone to his niece, the prison security team then entered the cell and removed Griff before any harm could come to Roy.

Later on, Roy was freed from prison due to Nathan now being charged and made a prime suspect in the Lauren case.

Roy hasn’t yet shaved (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans beg for Roy to take action over beard

With Roy now having had a few days to settle back into life on the Street, fans have now noted that he should shave his beard.

In prison, Roy wasn’t able to shave and grew a beard but now fans have called for the character to get rid of his facial hair.

One Coronation Street fan hoped: “I wish Roy would have a shave.”

Another fan demanded: “ROY NEEDS TO SHAVE HIS PRETTY FACE. Dat beard gotta gooooooo.”

A third person contributed: “Ugh, please have a shave, Roy. I beg you.”

And, another fan wondered: “Is Roy going to have a shave anytime soon now he’s out?”

Roy has been struggling (Credit: ITV)

Can Roy adjust back to normality?

Since his release, Roy has been struggling to return to normality. He recently told Sam that he couldn’t play chess because he should be playing with someone his own age.

But, can Roy work through his prison trauma and rekindle his bonds with his former friends?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

