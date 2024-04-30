Coronation Street spoilers: Liam steals Paul’s pills and ends up unconscious

Our Coronation Street spoilers reveal that, with his depression and panic attacks an all-time high, troubled Liam Connor steals Paul’s stash of pills.

Liam has been struggling with anxiety and panic attacks since his experience being bullied by Mason. Seeking help for his escalating symptoms, Liam resorts to desperate measures after making a discovery in Paul’s flat.

Taking the medication, Liam falls unconscious. Will he survive?

Liam’s panic attacks lead him to make a terrible decision (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Liam makes a discovery as his panic attacks continue

Liam and Joseph settle down to watch a film together. When Joseph asks Liam if things have improved at school, Liam suffers another panic attack and reaches for his inhaler.

Joseph urges him to tell Maria about his panic attacks. Liam refuses, saying that he doesn’t want to worry his mother.

Later on, with Joseph on the lookout, Liam rummages about in the cupboard, looking for sweets.

Finding Paul’s stash of Benzo pills instead, Liam puts them in his pocket. Has he just made a dangerous mistake?

Liam slips into unconsciousness after stealing pills from Paul (Credit: ITV)

Liam falls unconscious after taking Paul’s pills

Meanwhile, over in the Rovers, Gary watches Sarah with concern as she knocks back the wine.When he spots her heading home with another bottle, he follows her. Could this lead to more trouble for Gary and Maria?

When Liam then returns home he finds Gary is not back from the pub. Feeling a panic attack coming on, he takes out Paul’s Benzo pills from his pocket.

Back at the flat, Billy discovers that Paul‘s pills are missing. When Joseph reveals that Liam was looking for sweets, Billy panics and realises what must have happened.

Meanwhile, alone at home, Liam lies unconscious, the pill bottle next to him. Will Liam survive?

