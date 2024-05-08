Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Bethany shell shocked after seeing her abuser Nathan

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal Bethany is haunted by a face from her past as she is convinced she sees Nathan Curtis. But is it really him?

Meanwhile, Maria finds out about Gary and Sarah, but what will she do with the information?

Also in Wednesday’s visit to the cobbles, Glenda finds out the truth about Archie’s will. How will she react?

Bethany gets a nasty shock (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Bethany sees Nathan

As the reconstruction of Lauren’s last known movements gets underway, Bobby, Max, Beth and Bethany gather to watch. There’s another crowd of people also watching and before long, Bethany spots her abuser Nathan Curtis amongst them.

She struggles, unsure what to do, but clearly in a state of distress. When Daniel finds her upset, she admits what she thinks she saw. He is unconvinced and assures her Nathan is in prison and it’s just the stress of Lauren getting to her.

But Bethany is adamant and when Nicky calls round to reveal she’s meeting a girl called Ellie for information, Bethany can’t help but get involved. When she hears Ellie was groomed as a teenager, Bethany is convinced Nathan must have been behind that too.

However is she right? Did she really see Nathan? And is he behind missing Lauren’s whereabouts?

What has Gary been up to? (Credit: ITV)

Maria catches Gary out

With Liam still in hospital, Maria is desperately trying to help her son. She explains to Billy and Paul that Liam has been having suicidal thoughts.

She then returns home to get some things for him and is unsettled to see Gary and Sarah together looking shifty. Pretending to go about what she was doing, she picks up some things and secretly places a camera on the side while doing so.

Gary and Sarah hug and agree to keep their distance for a while. Maria is watching the scene play out on her phone and her face darkens. What has she found out?

Glenda learns the truth in Coronation Street spoilers

Desperate to buy Little Big Shotz, Glenda offers Estelle a deal: she’ll buy the business on credit and pay her back in monthly installments. George overhears and immediately steps in to tells Estelle Glenda can’t make the monthly repayments.

Glenda is absolutely furious at her brother’s betrayal and moans to Todd about it. But Todd gets totally the wrong end of the stick and assumes she’s found out about the will.

Catching him out, Glenda demands to know exactly what he’s talking about. But how will she deal with George when she finds out?

Can these two really be apart? (Credit: ITV)

Alya leaves

Yasmeen can sense something going on between Adam and Alya. She quizzes her granddaughter over when she is going to miss him. Alya remains coy.

However when Adam gifts her an expensive law book for her trip to Dublin, it’s clear there’s something between them. Will Alya be able to say goodbye to him?

JOIN ED!’s CORONATION STREET CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE LINK HERE

Coronation Street spoilers: Bernie steps in

Paul and Billy are down about the council cutting the MND funding. They tell Bernie they need another way to fundraise. It’s not long before she comes up with a new idea…

Read more: Who’s leaving Coronation Street in 2024?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.