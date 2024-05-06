Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal Liam’s struggles continue as he tries desperately to control his anxiety. But his attempts leads to devastating consequences.

Meanwhile, Roy gets bad news about the necklace, is his last hope dashed?

Also in Coronation Street on Monday May 6, Bernie catches Denny out and Alya gets a surprise from Adam.

Is Liam going to be okay? (Credit: ITV)

Liam collapses after an overdose

Having started a new friendship, Liam and Joseph settle down to watch a film in Paul and Billy’s flat. Joseph asks Liam if things have improved at school, but the talk makes Joseph panic and start struggling for breath. He reaches for his inhaler as he tries to calm himself down.

Joseph urges Liam to be honest with Maria and Gary about his panic attacks. But Liam insists he doesn’t want to worry her any more than he already has.

Soon the boys are plotting to stuff themselves with sweets and Joseph keeps lookout while Liam looks in the cupboard. Instead what he finds are Paul’s stash of Benzo pills. Liam secretly pockets them and doesn’t say a word.

Later on, Liam returns home to an empty house and starts to panic. He takes out Paul’s pills…

Back at the flat, Billy has discovered the pills missing. Joseph confesses Liam was in the cupboard looking for sweets. And over at Liam’s place he’s unconscious on the floor with the pills next to him…

Roy is disappointed (Credit: ITV)

Roy’s memory doesn’t help in Coronation Street spoilers

Despite Roy remembering Lauren’s necklace and drawing a very accurate picture of it, Dee-Dee breaks the news the police haven’t had any luck tracing it. This means they also haven’t found out who the mystery boyfriend was.

As they find themselves back at Square one, Nicky returns. Daniel is meeting her because as an ex-sex worker she may have news regarding Lauren. Ken warns Daniel to be careful, but is he really walking into danger?

Alya gets a second chance

Alya is stull furious with Adam after their kiss. She makes it very clear she blames him for ruining her career prospects.

However she gets a surprise when she meets up with Rich, who tells her she can still take the work placement in Dublin. He explains Adam has assured him it was a misunderstanding and entirely his fault. Alya is touched.

Denny is up to no good (Credit: ITV)

Bernie catches Denny in Coronation Street spoilers

As Denny pushes Paul’s wheelchair away from the flat, Bernie catches him red-handed. Knowing exactly what he was up to, she confronts her ex.

Denny insists he was just taking it for a service, but Bernie doesn’t believe a word. She threatens to call the police, but will this be enough to get rid of Denny for good?

George’s guilt grows

Glenda confides in George she needs to raise some money to buy the Little Big Shotz business off Estelle. George feels wretched.

He offers to help her apply for a bank loan. However when he goes over her accounts, he realises she’ll never get one. Will he confess the truth?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

