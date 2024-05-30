Coronation Street spoilers tonight: The truth about what happened to Lauren is finally revealed

In tonight’s Coronation Street spoilers (Thursday, May 30), viewers will finally find out what actually happened to Lauren Bolton.

With the investigation into her disappearance continuing, answers are given out this evening.

But, why did Lauren really disappear and who killed her in Coronation Street spoilers?

Viewers finally get some answers (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Lauren’s killer is revealed

With Nathan arrested after Kit found some USB sticks in his van, Sarah tells Daniel and Bethany that she tried to plant Lauren’s hair bobble in Nathan’s van.

As Daniel’s makes his anger known, Kit promises to keep Sarah’s name out of things as Nathan is questioned by the police.

Nathan sweats when DS Swain reveals that his alibi has fallen through as he assures her that he’s innocent.

Later on, Dee-Dee finds out that Joel is representing Nathan and isn’t impressed.

After Sarah tells Daniel about her plan, Daniel tells her that he’ll keep quite despite disapproving. He hopes that Nathan is really the killer as it would mean that the real killer would remain free otherwise.

In the remainder of the episode, fans discovers who really killed Lauren Bolton! Who is it?

Griff threatens Roy (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Roy’s life is on the line

In Roy’s cell, Griff confronts Roy and starts threatening him with a weapon. He demands that Roy confesses to Lauren’s murder or he’ll kill him.

With Griff holding a sharp object towards Roy in the form of a makeshift knife, he tells him to say his last words before his death as Roy fails to give him the answers he needs.

Roy fears for his life as Griff seems insistent on making him suffer. But, will Griff actually go through with his plan to kill Roy? Will Roy end up dying in prison?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

