Coronation Street star Alex Bain reveals he’s training to be a choreographer as his cobbles exit approaches

Viewers will know that Coronation Street star and Simon Barlow actor Alex Bain is set to depart from the cobbles next week.

Growing up on the soap, Alex Bain will now be leaving Weatherfield. He’s now revealed the new career direction he’s heading in.

He’s shared the news that he’s now training to be a choreographer after filming his final Corrie scenes.

Simon is going to bid farewell to the cobbles (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Simon Barlow’s upcoming departure

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Simon is leaving Weatherfield to join his dad – Peter – on the yacht.

With Peter offering him a job on the yacht, Simon packs his bags just as Leanne returns home from her time away on the Institute retreat.

Leanne’s livid when she realises that Simon’s leaving and that nobody bothered to tell her about his plans.

Saying goodbye to Simon as he jumps in a taxi out of Weatherfield, Leanne then switches on her laptop and talks her upset through with someone…

Alex is turning to the world of dance (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Alex Bain reveals new career move

Speaking to The Sun about his next plans, Alex Bain revealed that he’s taking the steps to become a choreographer.

“I will always be a dancer and one day I would love to be a choreographer and teach dance and ultimately open my own dance and performance school.”

Elaborating, Alex said: “I am currently finally taking my ballet and modern intermediate exams that I should have done when I was 16. I need those qualifications to have a chance of teaching and doing choreography.”

He then went on to say: “But dance is definitely my focus at the moment. I’d like to do a dance teaching course. I’ve been able to attend a full week’s worth of classes, which is something I haven’t been able to do for a while.”

However, fear not, he’s still hoping to carry on acting alongside this new and exciting direction.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

