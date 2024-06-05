Coronation Street actress Channique Sterling-Brown opens up on her weight loss

Viewers will best know Channique Sterling-Brown for playing the much-loved character Dee-Dee Bailey on Coronation Street.

With Dee-Dee not knowing that Joel is a ‘killer,’ her life is heading in a chaotic direction.

Now, Channique Sterling-Brown has opened up about her life away from screen as she details her recent weight loss journey.

Channique celebrated a huge achievement recently (Credit: ITV)

Channique Sterling-Brown completes 10k Manchester Marathon

At the end of May, Channique Sterling-Brown ran the Manchester 10k Great Run alongside some of her Corrie co-stars.

Joined by Peter Ash, Calum Lill, Colson Smith, Elle Mulvaney, Daniel Brocklebank, Luca Toolan and Harriet Bibby, the star took to social media to share her achievement with followers.

Smiling with her medal, the star could be seen beaming with her cast mates as she shared a photograph of her certificate.

She completed the Great Manchester Run in just over one hour, captioning the Instagram post: “We did it. My second @great_run Manchester 10k in the bag by the grace of God! Thank you to all those who have donated and supported us all. The atmosphere today is a reminder of why I love this city so much & chuffed to have shaved 7 mins off last year’s time!”

And, now Channique has opened up on her weight loss journey as she enjoys focusing on getting fitter.

Channique has shared her experience (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Channique Sterling-Brown on weight loss

In a now archived Instagram post from the star, The Sun has reported that Channique had opened up to her followers about her weight loss journey.

Showing a before and after photos, Channique revealed that she had recently been focusing on working out after struggling with self image.

She shared: “I stopped seeing the gym as punishment for being fat and started focusing on fitness.”

She then added: “Now I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t proud of myself, but that’s linked to being two years veggie, being healthier and my head being a happier place to be.”

Despite losing weight though, Channique gave her followers a very important message to finish off the post: “Let’s build each other up for more than just our dress size/ I always want to be known for my love, laughter and loudness, not the body they live in.”

Initially comparing herself to other people on social media, Channique changed her mindset. She’s now much happier in her own skin!

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

