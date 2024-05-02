Coronation Street: Tim and Steve break-up leaves fans in stitches

During last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, May 1), Steve went on a date with his online love interest – Carole.

However, Tim soon joined in on the action and ended up having to give himself a break from Steve as advised by Sally.

Corrie fans have now taken to social media to share their enjoyment over these comical scenes.

Tim was in the doghouse with Sally (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Tim distanced himself from Steve

On the cobbles last night, Steve headed into the Rovers for his date with online match, Carole.

However, he wasn’t best pleased when Carole’s mates also turned up for the date. One of them – Aurora – started flirting with Tim though…

Sally soon walked in and saw the flirty display, demanding that Tim followed her back home.

She then told Tim that he shouldn’t be hanging round with Steve as Tim is married and Steve isn’t. They both have different lifestyles.

Taking Sally’s advice, Tim then told Steve that he couldn’t hang round with him for a while and needed to keep his distance.

Fans loved the comical scenes (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans in hysterics over Tim and Steve ‘break-up’

Corrie fans have loved the comedy element of Steve and Tim’s friendship break-up and have shared their delight on social media over these entertaining scenes.

One fan commented: “Best two in Corrie – Steve and Tim! So funny! Nice to have some humour back on the cobbles.”

Another person added: “Love the bit of humour. It’s what Corrie used to do best. Keep it up.”

A third Corrie viewer shared: “Hurray! I actually laughed tonight!”

A final viewer finished: “Steve and Tim are the best ever. It was hilarious on Monday when Tim was pretending to be Cilla. Why have they never had their own tv show?”

Steve and Tim are a great duo (Credit: ITV)

Can Steve and Tim restore their friendship?

Steve and Tim have been the best of friends for a while and always love a good laugh together.

However, now that Steve’s a single man out dating, Sally’s worried that he’ll be a bad influence on Tim. But, will Tim really give up Steve to please his wife?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

