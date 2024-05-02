EastEnders spoilers tonight: Surprise proposal as Eurovision star Olly Alexander visits The Vic

EastEnders spoilers for tonight reveal Olly Alexander makes a guest appearance in The Vic – as one couple get engaged!

Meanwhile, Yolande is struggling and when Patrick arrives home to find the kitchen on fire, it’s clear things are not okay. Will he get to the bottom of what Yolande is hiding?

Elsewhere in EastEnders, Anna gets bad news.

Eurovision fever hits the Square! (Credit: BBC)

Olly Alexander pops in!

Everyone heads to The Vic tonight after finding out Johnny has a celebrity friend coming to visit. It’s none other than Eurovision hopeful for 2024 Olly Alexander!

He will make a quick stop-off at The Queen Vic after being at a rehearsal nearby. This will be the pop star’s first ever appearance in EastEnders.

He is given a very warm welcome from the residents of Walford. They are all desperate to wish him luck in Eurovision!

Surprise proposal in EastEnders spoilers

The occasion is so happy and joyful, it inspires one resident to pop the question to their other half!

Getting down one knee in the pub in front of everyone, they ask their partner to marry them. But will they get the answer they were hoping for?

Can anyone help Yolande? (Credit: BBC)

Yolande’s spiral continues

After Chelsea announced the baptism was back on, Yolande heads to No.1 to discuss the details. But she is horrified to discover Chelsea is with Pastor Clayton.

Yolande is terrified for Chelsea’s safety and rushes to the Community Centre to order Chelsea to leave. Chelsea is shocked by her outburst and along with Levi, they gently question Yolande on what’s going on. She quickly comes up with a cover story, but will Chelsea buy it?

Later, worried Chelsea and Denise urge Patrick to get Yolande to see a doctor. Meanwhile out in the Square, Pastor Clayton has heard about Yolande’s outburst and continues to intimidate her. She insists he won’t be any part of Jordan’s baptism.

Patrick grows seriously concerned for Yolande’s mental state when he comes home to find the hob on fire and the kitchen filled with smoke. Yolande is too distracted by praying to have noticed. Will she get the help she clearly needs?

Bad news for Anna in EastEnders spoilers

Despite her family urging her not to, Anna goes ahead with her call to Eddie. She is devastated to discover Gloria’s funeral took place the previous day- without George or any of them present.

Knowing she has to break the news to her dad, how will she tell him? And just how much will this set him back again?

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.