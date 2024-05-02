EastEnders: Whitney fostering storyline needs to end, fans beg

Yesterday in EastEnders (Wednesday, May 1), Whitney was over the moon when she was reunited with Britney thanks to Zack and Bianca’s help.

Zack and Bianca had tracked Keeley down and had sorted everything out with social services.

EastEnders fans have now become bored of Whitney’s ‘never-ending’ fostering storyline as her exit draws closer.

Whitney was able to care for Britney again (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Whitney and Britney were reunited

Last night, Zack felt the pressure to return Britney back home to Whitney. If he didn’t, Bianca would tell Whit about his cheating with Lauren.

Viewers will know that Britney was taken off Whitney this week after Reiss accidentally let slip to Britney’s teacher that Whit wasn’t her mum.

Social services soon arrived to place Britney into emergency foster care whilst they tracked Keeley down.

Yesterday, Zack and Bianca spoke to Keeley but ended up making things worse. However, Keeley eventually spoke to social services which enabled Britney to be cared for by Whit.

Fans are looking forward to Whitney’s exit (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans beg for Whitney storyline to speed up

With fans complaining of Whitney’s exit storyline seeming to drag on, they’re now looking forward to the character’s upcoming departure and are hoping that the storyline ends sooner rather than later.

One fan wondered: “How much longer do we have to put up with Whitney’s boring, miserable time on the soap?”

How much longer do we have to put up with Whitney's boring, miserable time on this soap? #eastenders — SoccerJers (@AlexWinter1998) May 1, 2024

Whitney can't leave fast enough for me.#Eastenders — Rachibelles ♀️ (@Rachibelles) May 1, 2024

Another person commented: “… And so Whitney’s exit continues. Continues. Continues.”

A third EastEnders viewer added: “Whitney can’t leave fast enough for me.”

Whitney’s exit is round the corner (Credit: BBC)

How will Whitney leave Walford?

Shona McGarty had finished filming her final scenes for the soap as she takes on a new role in 2:22: A Ghost Story in Dublin.

But, with Whitney soon to bow out of the BBC soap, how will she ultimately leave? Will it have anything to do with Britney or Zack?

