Emmerdale: Ethan would’ve had visible injuries from the crash, fans note

Last night in Emmerdale (Thursday, May 9), Ethan jumped into the car and started to drive Nicky to come to Suni’s rescue at a bar.

However, with Ethan being over the limit, he soon crashed the car. He managed to get away but Nicky wasn’t so lucky and was taken to hospital (eventually…)

Emmerdale fans have now spotted a huge flaw in these scenes after Ethan got away unscathed.

Ethan made a run for it (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Ethan and Nicky’s car accident

In the Dales yesterday, Nicky and Ethan were having a few drinks when Suni phoned Nicky and explained that he was in the same bar as one of his homophobic attackers.

With Suni hiding in the toilets, Nicky rushed to rescue him but Ethan insisted on driving him instead as he hadn’t had as much to drink.

Whilst driving, Ethan realised that the police were nearby and panicked that they’d find him over the limit.

He then sped up and crashed the car. With Nicky unconscious, Ethan then got him out of the car and laid him on the ground.

Ethan then did a runner as Moira turned up and saw an injured Nicky lying there, ringing an ambulance.

After he returned home, Ethan was congratulated by Charles and Claudette over his new job – with no signs that he’d just survived a car accident.

Ethan’s family had no idea… (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans spot huge flaw as Ethan survives car accident

Emmerdale fans have taken to social media to point out that Ethan would’ve surely had visible marks from the car accident. Instead, his family were none the wiser due to Ethan walking around without any cuts whilst in a smart suit.

One person complained: “So Ethan comes out of the crash without a scratch while Nicky is in life threatening peril, okay then.”

Another person noted: “So Ethan walks away without so much as a scratch while Nicky is at death’s door. That makes perfect sense!”

A third person shared: “I’m pretty sure, after that crash, Ethan wouldn’t look as smart and fresh as that.”

Charles reports Ethan (Credit: ITV)

Will Ethan suffer the consequences of his actions?

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal that Ethan asks Charles to give him an alibi. However, Charles goes behind his back and reports him to the police.

As the police arrest his son, Charles soon regrets his betrayal. But, will Ethan go to prison for his crime?

