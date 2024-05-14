Emmerdale star Harvey Rogerson showered with praise after blood tests: ‘Well done, you smashed it’

Over on social media recently, Emmerdale star Harvey Rogerson was praised for his performance during his and Mark Charnock’s Makaton scenes.

The praise just keeps on coming for the young star. Fans have also applauded him once more over a courageous act.

The actor underwent some blood tests this week and has now been supported by his followers for being so brave!

Harvey was really courageous (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale star Harvey Rogerson undergoes blood tests

On Harvey’s parent-run Instagram account yesterday (Monday, May 13), it was revealed that Harvey had been really brave when having some routine blood tests.

Going for the tests used to be really difficult for him, with his parents congratulating him on taking such a brave step.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C66jPr_Izq2/

Alongside a photo of Harvey smiling with a plaster on his arm, the post was captioned: “Super proud of Harvey this morning…. He was amazing having his routine blood tests. When he was younger it was a really difficult experience as he got so upset … we even used to have play therapy before the appointment to try and help him but now he is absolutely fine…

“He made friends with half the waiting room and entertained the nurse on duty who remembered him from last time and said he had made her day. Children with Downs Syndrome have a greater chance to develop coeliac or issues with their thyroid so it’s really important to have regular tests… so far Harvey has been fine and we have no concerns at all regarding his health for which we are forever grateful. Well done H, you smashed it.”

Fans are thrilled for Harvey (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale actor Harvey Rogerson supported by fans for bravery

Hearing how Harvey has overcome his fears of having bloods taken, fans have now also congratulated him online.

One person praised: “Aww, well done Harvey. I hate needles and giving blood as well but I’m glad everything was okay.”

Another person added: “Well done, having a needle phobia myself, blood tests are not nice. Well done young man, you should be proud of yourself.”

A third follower contributed: “Oh well done Harvey… extremely brave young man.”

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!