Emmerdale: Kim shouldn’t have unlocked her safe in front of Rose, fans note

Yesterday evening in Emmerdale (Monday, April 29), Dawn’s mum – Rose Jackson – turned up at Home Farm and asked to get to know her daughter.

Kim then offered her £3000 to get out of the village and stay away from Dawn and her family.

Emmerdale fans have now complained that Kim made a huge mistake when bribing Rose.

Rose was paid off by Kim (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Kim bribed Rose

After meeting her daughter at the hospital reception desk, Rose turned up in the village last night.

With Marlon pointing her in the direction of Home Farm, Rose soon entered the house and was met with a cold look from Kim.

Rose then asked to speak to Dawn, with Dawn insisting on Kim being around to hear what she had to say.

Soon after this, Dawn told Rose to stay out of her life. Kim then invited Rose for a drink as she made her an offer.

She opened up her safe and offered Rose £2000 to stay away from Dawn. Raising the sum of money to £3000, Kim managed to get Rose to take the money and leave.

Kim opened her safe in front of Rose (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans call Kim out on huge Rose mistake

Seeing Kim bribe Rose with money from her safe, fans of the soap have now slammed Kim for opening the safe in front of her.

Rose could come back for more money from the safe now that she knows where it’s kept.

One fan commented: “But why is she opening up her HIDDEN safe in front of this woman?…”

But why is she opening up her HIDDEN safe in front of this woman… #Emmerdale — Beth (@TnsBAW) April 29, 2024

#Emmerdale yea just go open the safe in front of a total stranger 😳 & Kim's supposed to be clever 🤪🤷‍♂️🙄 — ChrisP (@Chris1968E) April 29, 2024

Silly letting her see the safe! 🙄 #Emmerdale — Jenny (@ladderack) April 29, 2024

Another person added: “Yea just go and open the safe in front of a total stranger & Kim’s supposed to be clever.”

A third Emmerdale fan exclaimed: “Silly letting her see the safe!”

It looks as though Rose is back (Credit: ITV)

Will Rose be back for more cash?

Kim’s £3000 might not cut it as Emmerdale spoilers for next week show Rose back in the village as she’s seen in David’s shop.

But, will Kim offer her more money? Or, is Rose planning on sticking around for the long run?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!