Emmerdale: Manpreet kissing Billy was disgusting, fans complain

Last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Monday, April 29), saw Manpreet have quite a few drinks in the Woolpack with Ella, Claudette, Gail and Mandy.

She then followed Billy outside as he was about to leave, pulling him in for a kiss on the lips.

Now, Emmerdale fans have shared their disgust over Manpreet’s recent behaviour.

Manpreet let her heart lead the way (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Manpreet kissed Billy

In the Dales yesterday, Charles invited Manpreet to join him for lunch. However, he only had half an hour in between meetings.

Manpreet then explained that she was joining Ella in the Woolpack for some drinks instead, with Charles requesting that Claudette went with them too.

In the pub, Claudette enjoyed chatting to Bear alongside Gail and Mandy. Ella quickly pulled Manpreet for a chat outside though when she realised that she had a crush on Billy.

Ella then warned Manpreet to stay away from him but she wouldn’t listen. With Billy heading outside to leave, Manpreet soon thanked him for giving her some ‘sparkle’ back before kissing him on the cheek.

With Billy persisting on going home, Manpreet then tried to kiss him on the lips before Billy pushed her off of him.

Fans found it hard to watch Manpreet’s display of affection (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans grossed out by Manpreet pining for Billy

Viewers of the ITV soap have taken to social media to share their horror over Manpreet’s recent crush on Billy. They want her to get her act together, feeling sick over last night’s scenes.

One fan said: “Think I’m about to be sick watching Manpreet’s little performance.”

A second person added: “Manpreet’s behaviour is so inappropriate for the local GP.”

A third fan commented: “Oh Manpreet, I’m embarrassingly cringing for you.”

Charles finds out (Credit: ITV)

What will Charles make of Manpreet’s actions?

Claudette stood in the Woolpack doorway and watched Manpreet’s display of affection towards Billy play out.

However, later on in the week, it seems that Claudette keeps this a secret from Charles. Instead, Charles overhears Manpreet apologising to Billy for the kiss.

He then suggests that Manpreet has truly ruined their relationship. Is there any coming back from this?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

