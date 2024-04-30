Emmerdale: Rose is Ella’s mum, a new fan theory predicts

Recently in Emmerdale, Dawn’s mum – Rose Jackson – made an appearance in the Dales as Will came face to face with her at the hospital.

Last night (Monday, April 29), she then trekked to Home Farm in a bid to get to know her daughter.

A new Emmerdale fan theory now suggests that Rose has another daughter in the village too, as well as Dawn.

Rose was paid off by Kim (Credit: ITV/ Composite ED!)

Emmerdale: Rose wanted to get to know Dawn

Will recently went to the hospital and saw Dawn’s mum and his ex-wife – Rose – sitting on a hospital bed.

She still had Will down as her next of kin, with Will turning up to get himself removed from the hospital contact list.

He then confronted Rose about the abandoning of Dawn when she was a child, with Rose later failing to recognise her own daughter when bumping in to her at the hospital reception desk.

Yesterday evening, Rose turned up at Home Farm and asked to speak to Dawn. Dawn made it clear that she didn’t want her mum in her life though.

Afterwards, Kim paid Rose £3000 to stay out of Dawn’s life and never come back, with Rose taking the money.

Fans have reckoned that Dawn and Ella are connected for quite some time (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory: Rose related to Ella Forster?

Some fans have wondered whether Dawn and Ella could be sisters ever since Ella’s arrival to the Dales at the start of the year.

Following on from this initial theory, one fan has now questioned whether Rose could be both of Ella and Dawn’s mum.

On the topic of Ella, one fan commented: “I think she’s linked to Rose and Will.”

Another person added: “I agree. I actually think Ella and Dawn look like possible siblings.”

The fan theory in question was then conjured up, with one viewer sharing: “A lot of people were saying that before. I’m now going with people saying Dawn’s mum is her mum too.”

Could she have more than one daughter in the village? (Credit: ITV)

Is Rose both Ella and Dawn’s mum?

It would surely be quite the coincidence if Rose had more than one daughter living in the Dales.

However, nothing should be ruled out in soap world. With fans wondering whether Dawn and Ella are secret siblings, could Rose be both of their mum?

