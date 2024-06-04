Emmerdale spoilers: Belle is devastated to find she is pregnant

Our Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Belle Dingle is horrified to learn that she is pregnant with abusive husband Tom King’s baby. With Tom’s controlling, violent behaviour not exactly conducive to a happy household, Belle is determined to keep the pregnancy a secret.

But how will Tom react when he learns that Belle is carrying his baby?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Belle’s worst fears come true when she realises that she’s pregnant (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Belle learns that she’s pregnant

Discovering that she’s pregnant, Belle pretends to be ill so as to hide her condition from Tom and Mandy. Later, she registers to visit the doctor with Wendy’s support, feeling apprehensive about her options.

Belle weighs up her options (Credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Tom feels affronted when Cain lectures him for selling Belle’s car without consulting him. Paranoid, Tom accuses Belle of mouthing off about the car. As he interrogates a terrified Belle, she insists she’s done nothing wrong.

Before long, Tom’s ugly side really rears up and he raises his hand menacingly.

Tom raises his hand again (Credit: ITV)

Scared and desperate to stop the incoming attack, Belle blurts out that she’s pregnant. As Tom takes in her revelation, his demeanour softens, and he pulls her in for a hug.

While they both break down in tears, Belle’s tears are far from tears of joy…

Tom claims to be a changed man (Credit: ITV)

Tom promises to change

Belle begs Tom to keep the pregnancy a secret between the two of them. As they take an afternoon stroll with Piper, Tom promises to be a better husband.

Belle is unsure whether to trust this new version of Tom, although he does seem sincere in his desire to change for the better.

Softening her opinion, Belle dares to hope that their marriage might still have a chance.

Thrilled about Belle’s pregnancy, Tom is unable to keep the secret for long. He soon lets slip, breaking the news to Rhona.

Later, when Jimmy congratulates Belle, she is furious to learn that Tom spilled her beans.

As she dozes on the sofa, Belle finds herself in trouble (Credit: ITV)

Belle’s in danger

Feeling that her privacy has been invaded by Tom’s big mouth, Belle struggles control her anger.

However, Tom manages to talk her round, and Belle admits that they might as well tell everyone. Belle tries to convince herself it’s all going to be okay.

The next day, Belle finds herself locked in at home. After absent-mindedly leaving food cooking on the hob, Belle takes a nap. Meanwhile, in the kitchen, a tea towel begins to to singe…

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!