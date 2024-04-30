Our Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Tom King’s abuse of wife Belle reaches new heights as he gathers his work colleagues for a dinner party at home.

With Belle worried about keeping her contraception secret from Tom, things worsen after he takes a bad day at work out on his poor wife.

But how far will Tom go in his determination to control Belle?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for this story in full below.

A bad day at work leaves Tom in a foul mood (Credit: ITV)

Tom’s bad day

As the story continues, Belle sneaks out to a doctor’s appointment. She tells Manpreet that she doesn’t want her contraceptives prescription sent to her home like her other medication.

Meanwhile, at work, Tom feels patronised by Vanessa when he wrongly diagnoses an elderly dog with cancer without doing the proper tests.

Vanessa and Paddy overrule Tom, carrying out the correct blood tests. Vanessa reveals that the dog has an abscess – and not cancer.

As their customer storms out, furious Tom plays the victim. He claims that Vanessa makes him feel unwelcome at the practice.

Trying to make amends with his colleagues, Tom invites everyone around for dinner (Credit: ITV)

He invites the vet staff and their partners to a dinner party for tomorrow night to try to ease the tension.

At home, Tom tells Belle about their dinner party plans tomorrow – and makes it very clear she is responsible for its success.

The next day, Belle puts the finishing touches to her big dinner. Instead of being impressed, controlling Tom tells her to change into a more appropriate outfit.

It’s all smiles at first (Credit: ITV)

The secret’s out

In the kitchen alone, Tom makes a shocking discovery. Before he can confront Belle, the guests start to arrive.

Later, while the dinner party is in full flow, Belle goes upstairs. Tom joins her in the bathroom and threatens her over his discovery.

Alone again, Tom starts to menace scared Belle (Credit: ITV)

Afterwards, Tom refuses to let Belle out of his sight. After an argument between Marlon and Rhona, the party ends awkwardly, leaving Belle and Tom alone.

Scared Belle is desperate for people to stay, but they all make excuses and head off. As the guests leave, Tom’s mood takes another menacing turn.

We finally see what really goes on behind closed doors as the full extent of his abuse is revealed. It’s not pretty, but can Belle get out of this before it’s too late?

And just what will Tom do next?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

