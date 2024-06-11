Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Belle plans to terminate her pregnancy

Emmerdale spoilers for next week see Belle find out that Tom has been tracking her as she hides her phone and heads off to the abortion clinic.

Also, Kerry’s plan to help bring Matty home from prison backfires…

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

1. Belle plans an abortion

Speaking to her midwife, Belle reveals her wishes to have a termination of her pregnancy. She calls for a taxi but quickly hangs up when Tom arrives home.

Grabbing Tom’s phone in a bid to access the banking app to pay for the taxi, Belle spots the tracking app…

Desperate to get to the abortion clinic without Tom knowing, Belle secretly takes the spare key to Tom’s car whilst asking Amelia to look after Piper. She then hides her phone in Esther’s pram before heading off for her appointment.

Belle’s concerned about being watched by her husband as she heads off in his car despite not having his permission to do so.

Deciding that she must have a termination, Belle knows that she can’t have Tom’s baby but struggles to process the abuse she’s been receiving. Will she finally realise that she’s a victim?

2. Matty’s family try to bring him home

Moira and Amy visit Matty in prison but put him on edge when bringing up the topic of his medication and how he hasn’t showered since his arrival.

Elsewhere, Cain knows that Josh was behind the stabbing and has a word with Samson but fails to get him to change his story.

Moira is desperate to help her son and corners Matty in the toilets, despite Cain warning her not to make things worse for Matty.

Moira’s actions don’t go down well with Cain as she starts making cruel remarks towards him. It isn’t long before the situation escalates and Moira and Cain’s marriage is on the line.

Meanwhile, at the Woolpack, Kerry tries to get evidence against Josh by attempting to secretly record their conversation.

However, her plan to get evidence soon backfires. Can anyone do anything to free Matty?

3. Baby Evan is reunited with his family

Kim’s annoyed with Rose hanging around like a bad smell as Dawn and Billy bring some positive news home.

They are able to bring baby Evan home! However, Dawn worries that this will make it easier for germs to be transferred onto him.

Meanwhile, Rose tells Ruby that they’re plan is going smoothly…

4. Nicky considers moving away

Nicky pulls away from his parents and suggests moving away from the village with Suni. Will Suni agree?

