Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look at special dinner party episode which exposes the scale of Tom’s abuse

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal a special dinner party episode told from two different perspectives. One half will tell the tale of Tom and Belle and his escalating abuse. The other sees Marlon and Rhona’s marriage in tatters.

Elsewhere in the Dales, a dramatic car crash leaves Nicky’s life hanging in the balance – and Ethan on the run. Will Nicky survive?

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Tom angers Vanessa

Tom messes up at work when he diagnoses an elderly dog with cancer despite not conducting the necessary tests. Vanessa arrives in the nick of time and gives the dog blood tests to discover it’s just an abscess.

The customer is furious and Tom starts playing the victim. He lays it on thick about how Vanessa makes him feel unwelcome at work. He then turns it around and invites the whole surgery staff and their partners for dinner.

2. The true extent of Tom’s abuse revealed

Tom makes it very clear to Belle the success of his work dinner party is completely on her shoulders. When everyone arrives, Tom gives a toast about marital solidarity and it’s obvious everyone is feeling a little uncomfortable.

Tom later makes a discovery but doesn’t have time to confront Belle. However when he does he’s threatening and doesn’t let his wife out of his sight.

When everyone later leaves, Belle is desperate for people to stay. However, she’s soon left alone with Tom and the terrifying reality of what goes on behind closed doors with her husband is revealed.

3. Rhona ends her marriage in Emmerdale spoilers

In the other half of the dinner party episode we focus on Marlon and Rhona. Marlon is not happy Rhona accepted the invitation to dinner without consulting him.

The tension between Marlon and Rhona is clear and Paddy and Mandy acting lovey-dovey makes things even more awkward. Soon a row erupts between Marlon and Rhona.

Rhona tries to leave, but Marlon doesn’t let her. She then is forced to seemingly end her marriage in front of everyone. Can they save their relationship?

4. Marlon’s last attempt to save his marriage

Paddy later corners Marlon and tries to get him to make up with Rhona. Marlon suggests marriage counselling to Rhona, but will she agree?And will it work?

More Emmerdale spoilers

5. Nicky dead?

Nicky is frustrated by his parents at home. He asks Suni if they can live together, but will he get the answer he was hoping for?

Later, Suni calls Nicky to be collected after running into one of the men who was part of the homophobic attack on them. But Nicky has been drinking so Ethan takes the wheel instead. However he loses control of the car and it crashes.

Ethan comes round first and pulls Nicky from the car. But he’s shellshocked and doesn’t know what to do, fearing he’s also over the drink-driving limit.

Ethan sees a car approaching and runs and hides. He sees Moira discover Nicky. Then Ethan runs away from the scene altogether.

Moira tends to Nicky and calls an ambulance. But will he be okay?

6. Moira plots

Moira offers to have lunch with Ruby as a way of reconciling. Ruby reluctantly accepts. However before long it’s clear Moira has a plan…

7. Kerry takes on Pollard

Kerry manages to find out that Eric ripped her off by selling her necklace for a fortune. She plots revenge and convinces Tracy to let her run a cash-only sale at the shop.

Kerry then confronts Pollard, but how will he react to know she has got revenge on him?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

