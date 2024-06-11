Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Terrified Belle blurts out she’s pregnant to stop Tom’s next attack

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Tuesday, June 11), Belle struggles keeping her pregnancy a secret as Tom starts to get violent.

She then uses the pregnancy to stop his next attack and tells him the big news that he’s been dreaming of.

But, how will Tom react to the news and what will Belle do next in Emmerdale spoilers?

Belle tells Tom the news (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Tom finds out Belle’s pregnancy news

Emmerdale fans will know that Belle found out that she’s pregnant last night (Monday, June 10).

However, she didn’t know whether she could keep the baby and went through her options with Wendy at the surgery.

This evening, Tom starts to quiz Belle and raises a hand at her. In a bid to stop Tom from hitting her, Belle then tells her abusive husband that she’s pregnant.

With Tom wanting a baby so badly, he changes his mood and gives his wife a huge hug.

The couple both cry over the baby news but Belle’s tears are ones of sadness. What will she decide to do going forward?

Manpreet opens up about Charles to Ruby (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Manpreet finds a friend in Ruby

Manpreet is unaware that Ruby was responsible for Ethan’s hit and run, with Ruby feeling slightly guilty for what she did.

With Manpreet and Charles both grieving for Ethan as they arrange his funeral, tensions are really high.

Charles and Manpreet’s relationship is on the line and the future doesn’t look bright for the pair.

This evening, Manpreet ends up finding an unlikely friend in Ruby as she confides in her about her situation with Charles.

As Ruby listens to what Manpreet has to say, can she help Manpreet out with her problems? And, will Manpreet figure out that Ruby was the one responsible for the hit and run?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

